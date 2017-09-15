Evanston takes command at Fremd

In the second round of Mid-Suburban/Central Suburban crossover football games, Evanston came into Palatine on Friday night and knocked off Fremd 32-7.

It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Vikings.

Evanston amassed 310 yards of total offense and dominated the game from the opening quarter.

"We shot ourselves in the foot early with two special teams fumbles in the first quarter and we never seemed to recover from them," said Fremd coach Lou Sponsel. "We have to find some playmakers this week."

The Wildkits opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 37-yard field goal from Charlie Lindland.

Evanston opened the floodgates in the second quarter by putting 16 points on the board to take a 19-0 lead at the half. Quarterback Drew Dawkins scored on a 1-yard dive, Lindland added a 32-yard field goal and Michael Axelrod scored on a 27-yard pass from Dawkins.

Fremd's season-long offensive woes continued in the second half as the Vikings had consecutive three-and-outs to start the second half.

Dawkins scored on a fourth-and-1 from the Fremd 2-yard line in the third quarter, and he teamed up with Axelrod for another long touchdown pass of 39 yards to close out the scoring for Evanston.

Fremd added a late touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard run from quarterback Andrew Saxe. Matt Mottonen converted the try after for the Vikings.

"We are not going to quit as a staff and we are not going to quit as a team," Sponsel said. "Conference play starts next week and we have a chance to run the table and still make the playoffs."

Dawkins was 11 of 14 for 179 yards for the Wildkits with a pair of touchdown passes while Axelrod snared 4 passes for 84 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Vikings had 142 yards rushing for the evening. Saxe was 4 of 17 for 47 yards passing with a pair of interceptions.