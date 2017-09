New Trier denies Conant

New Trier 10, Conant 7: New Trier snapped a 2-game losing streak and extended Conant's to 3 by hanging on to top the host Cougars 10-7 on Friday in nonconference play.

Conant coach Bryan Stortz's team begins Mid-Suburban West play next week with a game at unbeaten Hoffman Estates on Friday.