Tuesday Morning Quarterback

hello

Daily Herald Report

Name: Joe Kennedy

School: Naperville Central

Year: Senior

Best thing about being an offensive lineman: Probably celebrating in the end zone with the guy who scored because of all the hard work you and everyone did.

Worst thing about being an offensive lineman: When the running back has a good game the offensive line doesn't get a lot of credit. And when the running back doesn't do well, the offensive line gets bashed.

Don't tell my coach that: We say some weird things when we communicate with each other on the line.

If I could change one thing about football: Not so many penalties. Sometimes it's unfair when you barely have your hands on a guy and you get called for holding.

Team not on our schedule I wish we could play: Probably a private school. Either Loyola or Marist because they really have good teams.

How I'll celebrate if I score a TD: I usually lift my running back when he scores, so I would jump in his arms and have him lift me.

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat: Probably Snapchat because I get to talk to my friends more on there.

What I like best about my school: Our teachers and deans and counselors are always there to help the students.

Something about me that would surprise you: A relative of mine is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Kennedy is related to retired St. Louis Cardinals cornerback Roger Wehrli through Joe's mother, Annette.)

Other sports I play: I don't play any other high school sports. I did shot put one year.

Favorite actor: Probably Tom Hanks. Growing up he was the Toy Story character, and I liked that. He was also in Saving Private Ryan, and I liked him in that.

Favorite actress: Emma Stone. She was good in the Spider Man movies.

Favorite athlete: (Roger Wehrli) because I really look up to him. He accomplished so much.

Favorite musician: Anything from Tom Petty to Kendrick Lamar and Lil Uzi Vert.

The stat

Of the 18 Week 4 games involving DuPage County teams, six were decided in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

The tweet

"Dawgs don't go down without a fight #FTD"

-- Naperville North senior offensive lineman Nick Vogel (@nick_vogel88) after the Huskies' last-minute 21-14 DuPage Valley Conference victory Friday over Lake Park.