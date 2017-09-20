Week 4: St. Charles North's Hohensee, Hinsdale South's Franklin net MVP honor

St. Charles North senior quarterback Mike Hohensee and Hinsdale South senior linebacker Charles Franklin have earned Daily Herald MVP honors for their performances in Week 4 of the high school football season.
OFFENSE
Mike Hohensee, St. Charles North: How does a quarterback bounce back from throwing 2 interceptions against his school's archrival? By tying that same game with a late-fourth quarter bomb and winning it in overtime with his fifth touchdown pass. The son of a former Bears and USFL quarterback, this 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior completed 29 of 45 passes for 429 yards, including a 42-yard strike to tie it and a 5-yarder in overtime to lift the North Stars to a 35-34 victory.
Ethan Greenfield, Lakes: The second-year starting running back is enjoying a breakout season, evident again by his performance against Wauconda. The senior rushed for 237 yards and scored 5 touchdowns, including one on a 26-yard reception. He had TD runs of 7, 70, 81 and 37 yards, as the Eagles won 38-10 to improve to 4-0 and 2-0 in the Northern Lake County Conference.
Matt Kentgen, Maine West: In a game dominated by defense, this senior tight end found a way to be productive all night. Kentgen finished with 7 catches for 109 yards and ended up scoring on 12- and 26-yard receptions as the visiting Warriors topped Wheeling 14-6.
Payton Thorne, Naperville Central: With the Redhawks trailing 37-28 in the fourth quarter, Thorne rallied his team to victory with a pair of touchdown passes -- including the game-winner in the final minute. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior quarterback completed 20 of 32 passes for 282 yards and 4 touchdowns, and he rushed for 43 yards.
DEFENSE
Charles Franklin, Hinsdale South: The Hornets reclaimed the Rebel Cannon with a 31-17 West Suburban Gold victory over Downers South thanks to 4 interceptions, including 2 by Franklin. The 5-foot-6, 163-pound senior linebacker returned both for touchdowns, one for 80 yards and one for 98 yards, and added 7 tackles.
Caleb Augustyn, Hersey: A standout from his safety spot all season, Augustyn had the biggest play as Hersey topped Niles West 43-3. With the Huskies leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Augustyn intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown. The senior also finished with 6 tackles.
Tyler Holte, St. Edward: This 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior is a ball magnet on both sides of the line of scrimmage. In addition to catching touchdown passes of 60 and 48 yards, he made his presence felt on defense in a 56-0 win at Guerin. From his cornerback position, Holte was responsible for 2 of St. Edward's 5 interceptions in the game, highlighted by a second-quarter pick he returned 29 yards for a touchdown.
Anthony Mangano, Lake Zurich: In his first varsity season, the sophomore cornerback is showing not only a nose for the ball but also an ability to make plays for the Bears' defense. His 30-yard interception return for a touchdown against Zion-Benton was his second Pick Six in as many weeks and started the scoring, as the Bears won 36-6 to improve to 4-0 and 2-0 in the North Suburban Conference.