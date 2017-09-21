Week 5: Scouting the Mid-Suburban West

Palatine (2-2, 0-0) at Schaumburg (3-1, 0-0)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Palatine 49, Schaumburg 21

Outlook: Palatine, the 3-time defending MSL West champion heads into conference play, looking to turn the tide after a rough nonconference schedule. The Pirates have played well, but lost to both state-ranked Stevenson and Maine South by less than a TD in each game. It has been the defense, led by Bryant Smith, Josh Danielson and Jake Moertl that has been the strength for the Pirates. After an opening-season loss to St. Charles North, Schaumburg has been on a roll. The Saxon offense, led by Deontae Arnold and Heze Trotter has racked up 88 points in that span. The Schaumburg defense, which surrendered 38 points in that opening loss, has also settled in, allowing 38 total points in the last 3 games.

Fremd (0-4, 0-0) at Barrington (4-0, 0-0)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Barrington 27, Fremd 12

Outlook: Fremd hasn't lost its first 4 games since 1994 when they went 1-8. And a loss here would all but eliminate the Vikings from postseason play. But injuries have played a huge factor in Fremd's start and the Vikings are hoping to have those players back. Barrington continues to pile up the wins thanks to a devastating offense led by Ray Niro. The senior has rushed for 650 yards, thrown for another 673 yards and 6 TDs for an offense that averages 43 points per game. Barrington has won the last 4 meetings against the Vikings.

Hoffman Estates (4-0, 0-0) at Conant (1-3, 0-0)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year's result: Hoffman Estates 21, Conant 7

Outlook: The Mayor's Cup should be well contested with a Hoffman Estates team that continues to impress and a Conant team that is 3 plays away from being undefeated. Hoffman's high-caliber offense has hardly missed a beat. Austin Coalson continues to pile up great stats, completing 77-of-102 passes for 1,045 yards and 9 TDs. His favorite targets are J & J receiving. Jaylan Alexander (34 catches, 518 yards) and Jayvon Blissett (18 catches, 268 yards) are a difficult tandem to stop. Conant will look to its revitalized defense to do just that. Led by Jack Reiger, Mason Sykes and Joey Carrell, the Conant defense has allowed 51 points.