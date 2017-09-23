Images: South Elgin vs. West Aurora, football

The South Elgin High School football team hosted West Aurora High School on Saturday, Sept. 23, in South Elgin.
South Elgin's Azxavier Salinas comes down on his back out-of-bounds as he intercepts a West Aurora pass intended for Hezekiah Salter Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Azxavier Salinas tries to regains control of the ball as West Aurora's Zachary Jacobson hits him Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
West Aurora's Kameren Moore juggles a pass that he dropped as South Elgin's Joey Cipriani hits him, causing an incompletion Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin quarterback Nate Gomez celebrates his first quarter touchdown run against West Aurora Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Nathan Smith stops West Aurora's Hezekiah Salter Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Joey Cipriani comes close to blocking a punt by West Aurora's Zachary Jacobson Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
West Aurora quarterback William Tammaru turns for a handoff against South Elgin Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Four South Elgin players bring down West Aurora's Trevon Tittle Saturday in South Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer