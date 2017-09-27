Week 6: Scouting the Mid-Suburban East

Elk Grove (0-5, 0-1) at Buffalo Grove (5-0, 1-0)

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Last year's result: Buffalo Grove 42, Elk Grove 12

Outlook: Elk Grove's struggles continued with the Grens having a difficult time last week, getting blanked by Hersey. Genio Hyppolite continues to run the ball well for the Grens and has gained nearly 400 yards this season. Elk Grove surrendered 371 rushing yards last week and now looks to try to slow down Buffalo Grove's Tom Trieb, who is coming off a 194-yard, 2-TD performance. Connor Adams continues to spark the BG offense at quarterback. The Bison defense has been solid all year and has allowed just 29 points. With a win, Buffalo Grove will clinch its first playoff spot since 2003.

Rolling Meadows (4-1, 1-0) at Prospect (1-4, 0-1)

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Last year's result: Rolling Meadows 33, Prospect 0

Outlook: Rolling Meadows continues to get incrementally better each week. Rolling Meadows quarterback Arek Kleniuk is coming off his most productive game of the season, throwing for 240 yards and 2 TDs. The Mustangs' defensive line of Andrew Neville, Nate Pedraza and Mick Szylak were impressive last week, limiting Wheeling to just 28 rushing yards. They will get a great test this week when the meet Prospect's Michael Shafis. The junior running back has rushed for 298 yards this season and is coming off a 108-yard performance.

Wheeling (1-4, 0-1) at Hersey (4-1, 1-0)

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Last year's result: Wheeling 40, Hersey 7

Outlook: Wheeling has played much better than a 1-4 record would dictate. The Wildcats are coming off a solid effort against Rolling Meadows last week where their defense, led by Nate Dirkes, Antonio Uriostique, Aidan McCoy and Brandon Zettek put in a solid effort. That group will need to be at its best to contain Hersey quarterback Owen Goldsberry. The senior just seems to be getting better each week and rushed for 74 yards last week while throwing for another 198. The Hersey defense led by Colton Kamysz, Caleb Augustyn, Luke Cecala, Nick Wiley and Konstantino Mantas is coming off its second shutout of the year and has allowed only 26 points all season.