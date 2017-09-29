St. Charles East rolls over Bartlett

After a two-game skid, St. Charles East (4-2, 2-2) spoiled Bartlett's Homecoming Friday night at Millennium Field in Streamwood posting a 42-7 victory.

Saints junior fullback Justin Jett did all of the heavy lifting as he dashed and bullied his way through the trenches notching five visits to the end zone.

"The game plan was to take what the (Bartlett) defense was gave to us and be consistent," Jett said. "We just kept grinding the middle. It's good to bounce back. We hope to finish out the season and get everyone healthy. Our eyes are on the playoffs."

The Saints wasted no time after the opening kickoff. Jett was handed the ball early and often. Before the first quarter was through, Jett scored two touchdowns.

Jett also surpassed the century mark in yardage in the second quarter. Jett finished the evening with 227 yards rushing.

The Saints had a brand new face under center and that was sophomore B.J. Crossen, who was called up from junior varsity to direct the show.

"B.J. (Crossen) did a fantastic job," Jett said. "He stepped to the challenge and didn't let the pressure bother him."

"Our sophomore really did a great job managing the offense," said Saints coach Bryce Farquhar. "The more comfortable with the offense, the better he plays. In time, (Crossen) will be a big factor and an offensive threat."

St. Charles East had significant gains from its defense and special teams. After Jett's second score, the Saints put a foot into an onside kick and senior linebacker Austin Klose landed on the loose ball. Klose also grabbed an interception later in the second quarter.

St. Charles East special teams also provided the team with a short field to work with all game. On the Saints' first six possessions, they began in Bartlett territory which led to three first-half scores.

The Saints defense tallied four interceptions and three fumble recoveries. St. Charles East interceptions were recorded by Klose, senior defensive backs Abe Swanson (tallying two, one returned for a touchdown) and Yalon Rogers. The Bartlett fumbles were scooped up by Klose and senior linebacker Nicolas Piaskowy.

"We're looking to play playoff football," Farquhar said. "We lost our last two games (St. Charles North and Batavia respectively) by eight points and the games were arguably decided by three plays. The kids were playing well and making improvements. We were aggressive early and we attacked on what (Bartlett) gave us."

Late in the second quarter, Jett took another touchdown into the end zone as they took 21-0 advantage into the locker room. The Saints standout fullback registered two more touchdowns in the second half. St. Charles East never looked back.

Bartlett had issues in all three facets. Between the six turnovers and their offensive tribulations advancing the ball, the Hawks could not catch a break.