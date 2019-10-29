3 administrators put on leave or suspended as part of Lake Park probe of 'football-related matter'

An internal investigation into a "football-related matter" has triggered a major administrative shake-up in Lake Park High School District 108, where the principal, athletic director and head football coach all have been either placed on administrative leave or indefinitely suspended.

District administrators said Principal Dominic Manola and Athletic Director Pete Schauer were placed on administrative leave effective Tuesday as part of the ongoing internal probe.

That decision came just days after Schauer sent a letter to parents of varsity football players on Friday, Oct. 25, informing them that head football coach Chris Roll had been indefinitely suspended.

"I regret to inform you that this morning the district took the action to immediately and indefinitely suspend Chris Roll from his position as head varsity football coach," he wrote Friday. "Workplace confidentiality rules restrict me from sharing any specific details, but I can share this action is a result of an ongoing investigation."

Jon Busch was named interim head coach.

Lake Park Superintendent Lynn Panega and school board President Barbara Layer did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday, but Sherri Anderson, director of communications, sent an email that read "Lake Park High School District 108 is currently in the midst of conducting a comprehensive and confidential personnel investigation. For the integrity of the process, the district is prohibited from discussing any facts or details about the case. The school community can be assured that we are following a thorough internal process."

In an email, Roselle police Chief Steve Herron said his department "is not involved with an internal investigation at Lake Park."

In Manola's absence, the district said Associate Principal John Gouriotis will become the "primary building contact" at the school's east campus and Tim Noverini and Jessica Foster will serve that role at the west campus. The east campus houses freshmen and sophomores and the west campus houses juniors and seniors.

The district serves roughly 3,000 students from portions of Roselle, Bloomingdale, Hanover Park and Wood Dale and all of Itasca, Keeneyville and Medinah.

The school board has called a special meeting for 5 p.m. Wednesday in the administration conference room at 590 S. Medinah Road to discuss its goals and priorities, but also to hold a closed session to discuss personnel. The board's regularly scheduled meeting earlier this week drew a large crowd of parents, many of whom spoke in support of Roll. A number of parents also are expected to attend Wednesday's session.