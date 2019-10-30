Officials: Lake Park probe centers on volunteer football coach

The internal probe that has rocked Lake Park High School for the past week is focused on a volunteer coach's involvement in the Roselle school's football program, officials said Wednesday in a carefully worded news release.

Officials did not name the volunteer coach or specify what they are investigating.

The probe already has led the district to indefinitely suspend head coach Chris Roll last Friday and to place Principal Dominic Manola and Athletic Director Pete Schauer on administrative leave Tuesday.

It also has sparked a backlash from parents of some players on the Lancers football team who are expected to attend a special school board meeting tonight to demand Coach Roll be reinstated.

District officials, who had been mum on the circumstances leading to the administrative shake-up, on Wednesday said the district is "in the midst of conducting a comprehensive and confidential personnel investigation" into the volunteer coach.

"While the district cannot release details of the investigation, the district utilizes a standard process with all volunteers," the news release said. "The district requires criminal background checks and fingerprinting of all volunteers involved in co-curricular programs, which includes all athletics and activities. Head coaches and sponsors are required to submit a roster of volunteer and paid coaches to the Human Resources Department and Athletic Department authorizing criminal background checks.

"However, the district cannot proceed with a criminal-background check of a volunteer if the head coach or sponsor fails to submit the name of the volunteer.

"The district is trying to expeditiously complete its investigation while carefully balancing the release of information, maintaining the integrity of the investigation process, and ensuring due process for all parties involved."

Roselle police and the DuPage County state's attorney's office said they are not involved in the school's investigation.