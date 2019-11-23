Lake Park football program on probation for one year after recruiting violations

The football program at Lake Park High School has been placed on probation after an investigation revealed former head football coach Chris Roll violated bylaws pertaining to the recruitment of athletes, District 108 said in a statement. Daily Herald File Photo

The football program at Lake Park High School is on probation for one year after an investigation revealed four years of recruiting violations.

The Illinois High School Association has ruled that the Roselle school's former head football coach Chris Roll violated bylaws pertaining to the recruitment of students for athletic purposes, according to a statement posted Friday on the Lake Park High School District 108 website.

The status does not deprive Lake Park of any IHSA privileges, district officials said, but "it serves as an official warning that any further violation of IHSA bylaws or rules could bring more serious consequences."

The allegations were brought to light amid an internal investigation that focused on how a sex offender was allowed to work with this year's Lancers as a volunteer coach. Frank J. Battaglia, 72, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a high school girl in the early 1990s.

After his background was revealed, the district suspended Roll and placed Principal Dominic Manola and Athletic Director Pete Schauer on administrative leave late last month. Roll was later ousted from the head coach position.

As an IHSA member, the district says, Lake Park officials are required to investigate the program and report findings of any potential violations.

The district "received communication" from the IHSA on Thursday about the football program's recruiting violations and subsequent probation through Nov. 21, 2020, the statement says. Roll also is ineligible to coach at any IHSA school for one year.

Additional penalties were likely avoided because of the district's decision to remove Roll from the program, District 108 officials said.

"Lake Park is committed to moving forward and taking the necessary steps to rebuild a quality football program that enjoys sustained success and affords our student-athletes and community a positive experience," district officials said in the statement.

The District 108 investigation determined that Roll failed to follow the district's required process when he directed an assistant coach to remove Battaglia's name from a list of coaches submitted to the human resources department. As a result, the volunteer coach was never subject to a criminal-background check.

Schauer questioned Roll midseason about Battaglia's identity but never required a background check be completed, district officials said in an earlier statement. The district said Manola also neglected to report a midseason conversation where he was told Battaglia "had a background which could prevent him from working with student athletes."

Roll, Schauer and Manola are expected to be disciplined, District 108 officials said. They returned to their administration and teaching positions Nov. 8.

• Daily Herald staff writer Robert Sanchez contributed to this report.