COVID-19 case emerges at Maine West football camp

In a message to the "Warrior Football Family," Maine West head football coach George Klupchak told parents and athletes that a player had tested postitive for COVID-19.

"As you know, our athletes and coaches have been training in pods (groups) of players and coaches," he wrote in Friday's message. "If your student-athlete was in the pod with the athlete who tested positive for COVID, Maine West's athletic training staff will be contacting you."

It provided the names, phone numbers and email addresses of the athletic trainers. But when reached Friday by the Daily Herald, one of the trainers would not comment.