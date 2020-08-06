 

Sex offender at center of Lake Park scandal now charged with being in Elmhurst school

  • Frank J. Battaglia

    Frank J. Battaglia

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 8/6/2020 7:14 PM

A sex offender at the center of the 2019 Lake Park High School football controversy is now facing a charge that he was in an Elmhurst elementary school illegally in February.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Frank J. Battaglia, 73, of the 500 block of West Babcock Avenue in Elmhurst. Bail has been set at $10,000, but he can be freed if he posts $1,000 bond.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

According to DuPage County court records, at 1:29 p.m. Feb. 7 Battaglia was in Emerson Elementary school, 400 West Ave.

He is charged with felony child sex offender in a school zone.

Elmhurst police could not be reached for comment late Thursday afternoon.

Battaglia pleaded guilty in 1992 to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a teenage girl. He was accused of touching her breasts in August 1991 in Bensenville and was sentenced to probation.

In the fall of 2019, Lake Park High School District 108 removed its head football coach because he told an assistant to take Battaglia's name off a list to be submitted to the human resources department for a criminal-background check. The district requires such checks for all volunteers. The school's athletic director and principal were also disciplined.

In an interview with the Chicago Tribune last fall, Battaglia said he was recruited to volunteer as a coach, and that nobody asked him to fill out an application.

The 1992 victim, Debbie Sciortino of Addison, posted on Facebook last fall when she read media reports about the Lake Park situation. "Thirty years later he's still around children! Unacceptable on every level, when will he be stopped?" she wrote. She told the Chicago Tribune it happened when she was a 14-year-old freshman at Driscoll Catholic High School, where Battaglia was a coach.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Lake Park superintendent: Coach, principal, AD all made mistakes in letting convicted sex offender volunteer
Related Article
Lake Park superintendent: Coach, principal, AD all made mistakes in letting convicted sex offender volunteer
 
Chris Roll removed as Lake Park's football coach
Related Article
Chris Roll removed as Lake Park's football coach
 
Official: Lake Park football probe nearing conclusion
Related Article
Official: Lake Park football probe nearing conclusion
 
More than 4,000 sign online petition to reinstate Lake Park football coach
Related Article
More than 4,000 sign online petition to reinstate Lake Park football coach
 
Lake Park football probe focuses on convicted sex offender who became volunteer coach
Related Article
Lake Park football probe focuses on convicted sex offender who became volunteer coach
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 