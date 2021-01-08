Glenbrook North grieves for loss of student-athlete

Glenbrook North principal Jason Markey had to break the devastating news Thursday night that senior student-athlete Dylan Buckner had passed away.

According to the office of the Cook County medical examiner the 18-year-old Northbrook resident was found Thursday at the Embassy Suites Deerfield. The medical examiner's pronouncement came at 3:04 p.m.

Thursday night Markey sent a statement to Glenbrook North families.

"It is with deep sadness that I share news of the tragic and sudden loss of GBN senior Dylan Buckner," the statement began. "This is a profound loss for our entire school community and our hearts go out to all of Dylan's family and friends. These are the times when we need to reach out, check in, and ensure that we are caring for one another.

"Our counselors will be available throughout the day (Friday) and any time in the future to assist any student who is in need of support during this challenging time. Information on how to access those supports will be shared directly with students (Friday) morning. If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of grief, please reach out to a trusted adult and/or school staff member," Markey stated.

"Our thoughts are with Dylan's family; and we offer our deepest condolences to them, and the classmates, teachers and staff who have been impacted."

Markey noted students seeking support could text GBN Help to (847) 823-5323.