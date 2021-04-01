COVID-19 cancels 9 more high school football games

High school football cancellations reached a new three-week high on Thursday, as nine more games in the suburbs were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

That brings the total number of canceled games involving suburban schools to 21 in the first three weeks of the six-week season, or 8.3%.

The latest cancellation was announced Thursday involving the game between St. Patrick and St. Viator high schools, which was scheduled for Saturday, after the St. Patrick team was placed in quarantine.

Teams that have positive COVID tests within their program, and those that have direct contact with someone infected, are required to quarantine for 14 days, meaning they would lose two of their six scheduled games.

Teams that have been quarantined due to contact tracing are shut down for seven days.

The following Week 3 games have been canceled.

•Cary-Grove at Crystal Lake South

•Downers Grove North at Glenbard West

•Morton at Glenbard West

•Morton at Proviso East

•St. Laurence at Benet

•Metea Valley at Neuqua Valley

•Naperville Central at Naperville North

•Wheaton Academy at Westmont

Naperville Central was able to schedule a game against Morton at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Naperville.

