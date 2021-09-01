HERALD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: GLENBROOK SOUTH FOOTBALL PLAYER WILL COLLINS

Glenbrook South senior running back Will Collins heads downfield in the Titans' 37-22 football victory at Rolling Meadows. Collins ran for 277 yards, 4 touchdowns, and intercepted a pass on defense. PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHAEL S. DE LIO

Will Collins' performance in Glenbrook South's 37-22 football season-opening victory at Rolling Meadows makes one wonder what he could have done had shoulder ailments not knocked him out the past two seasons.

In his first gridiron performance since competing for the Titans' freshman squad, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior running back and cornerback carried the ball 20 times for 277 yards and 4 touchdowns in the nonconference opener, including a 72-yard touchdown run.

Collins also caught both passes Titans quarterback Nic Swanson threw to him and returned a kickoff to compile 302 all-purpose yards. He also intercepted a pass on defense.

Running behind linemen Drew Duffy, Danny Leibrandt, Nick Brattleaf, Johnny Rolfes, Chris Fish and tight end Jack DiSano, Collins averaged 13.9 yards a carry.

The fourth Collins to play Glenbrook South football, Titans coach Dave Schoenwetter said -- after father Pete and uncles Nate and Austin -- "Will is following nicely in their footsteps," Schoenwetter said.

A defending two-time state wrestling qualifier, Collins paced a Titans offense that with fullback Etor Agbenya and all-Central Suburban League South running back Matt Burda gained 389 yards rushing.

"Despite the heat, he ran hard the entire night and had enough left in his tank to finish the game strong with big plays. It was fun to watch him return to action after two years off with injuries," Schoenwetter said.

"It has been an amazing journey for him, and I look forward to what's to come."