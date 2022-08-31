Dylan Buckner remembered: Mental health awareness football game at Glenbrook North

Glenbrook North's home football game Friday, Sept. 2, against Deerfield has been designated by the school as a "Mental Health Awareness" game.

Members of the Dylan Buckner Foundation will sell special sports towels in his memory to support mental health awareness. A wide variety of mental health service providers also will be on hand at William Lutz Stadium.

Dylan Buckner was an accomplished student-athlete, a record-setting quarterback on the Spartans football team, who died by suicide in January 2021 during his senior year of high school.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. A special halftime presentation is planned. It'll include the waving of all those towels, which may be purchased for $10 apiece.

In addition to visiting with the Dylan Buckner Foundation, people can speak with representatives of the following organizations: Community Action Together for Children's Health (CATCH), Community: The Anti-Drug Coalition, Compass Health Center, Family Service Center, the Glenbrook North Mental Health Advisory Board, the Glenview North Coalition for Youth, Josselyn Center, the Northbrook Police Department, Peer Services, Plena Mind Center, the Rogers Behavioral Network, and Youth Services of Glenview/Northbrook.

Members of the Glenbrook North boys lacrosse team also are scheduled to be there on Friday. This past spring the boys lacrosse program also had a mental health fair surrounding one of its home games, with participation by the Spartans girls lacrosse team as well.