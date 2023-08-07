Images: First day of high schoolfootball practice on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Quarterback Colton Gumino hands off to running back Chuck Meister on the first day of football practice at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights on Monday, August 7, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Defensive back Carson Grove works on the first day of football practice at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights on Monday, August 7, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Lineman Gus Dammann works on the first day of football practice at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights on Monday, August 7, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Lineman Will Nolan works on the first day of football practice at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights on Monday, August 7, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Quarterback Colton Gumino works on the first day of football practice at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights on Monday, August 7, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
New coach Brett Pearlman works with his team on the first day of football practice at Grayslake Central High School in Grayslake on Monday, August 7, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Linebacker Matty Jens works on the first day of football practice at Grayslake Central High School in Grayslake on Monday, August 7, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Quarterback Brady Carlson works on the first day of football practice at Grayslake Central High School in Grayslake on Monday, August 7, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Quarterback Cole Gillette works on the first day of football practice at Grayslake Central High School in Grayslake on Monday, August 7, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
New coach Brett Pearlman works with his team on the first day of football practice at Grayslake Central High School in Grayslake on Monday, August 7, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Linebacker Matty Jens works on the first day of football practice at Grayslake Central High School in Grayslake on Monday, August 7, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Head coach Matt Purdy leads the Spartans during the first day of football practice at Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Head coach Matt Purdy leads the Spartans during the first day of football practice at Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Spartans players run a drill during the first day of football practice at Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook Wednesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Ryan Lee, right, takes a handoff during the first day of football practice at Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North quarterback Jack Philbin and the Spartans had their first practice of the 2023 season Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Ryan Lee brings the ball back to the line of scrimmage after running a play on the first day of football practice at Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North tight end Patrick Schaller catches a pass during the first day of football practice at Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Tight end Patrick Schaller takes a water break with his teammates during the first day of football practice at Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Matthew Gasior plays left tackle for the Spartans.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Rocco Marquez huddles with his Spartans teammates during the first day of football practice Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Quarterback Alan Motoa throws a pass during the first day of football practice at Glenbrook South High School in Glenview Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Quarterback Alan Motoa throws a pass during the first day of football practice at Glenbrook South High School in Glenview Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Head coach Dave Schoenwetter leads the Titans during the first day of football practice at Glenbrook South High School in Glenview Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Jacob Malek, left, breaks up a pass to Nate Canning during football practice at Glenbrook South High School in Glenview Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fullback Dom Rejkiewicz carries the ball during the first day of football practice at Glenbrook South High School in Glenview Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Tyrone Cotton participates in a drill during the first day of football practice at Glenbrook South High School in Glenview Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Tailback Nate Canning carries the ball during the first day of football practice at Glenbrook South High School in Glenview Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Jake Rueckert participates in a drill during the first day of football practice at Glenbrook South High School in Glenview Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Titans players participate in a drill during the first day of football practice at Glenbrook South High School in Glenview Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer