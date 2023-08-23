Pat Fitzgerald a parent volunteer for Loyola Academy football

Former Northwestern University football coach Pat Fitzgerald has taken a role as a parent volunteer for the Loyola Academy football program.

Fitzgerald is one of many parent volunteers assisting head coach Beau Desherow in a variety of duties in the program, a Loyola representative said in a statement.

All Loyola volunteers must complete training, background checks, and must sign a code of conduct agreement, the representative said.

After posting a record of 110-101 in 17 seasons as Northwestern's head football coach, Fitzgerald was fired July 10 amid a hazing scandal within the football program, though Fitzgerald maintained he had no knowledge of hazing within the program. An investigation found no sufficient evidence that the football staff knew about ongoing hazing.

A standout linebacker at Sandburg High School and at Northwestern, Fitzgerald has two children at Loyola Academy, a freshman and a junior.

Junior Ryan Fitzgerald was a Ramblers' lower-level quarterback last season. Another son, Jack, who graduated last spring from Loyola, is a freshman football player at Northwestern.