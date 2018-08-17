Scouting the Aurora Central Catholic Chargers

Aurora Central Catholic just missed punching a ticket to the state playoffs a year ago.

The Chargers, who went 5-4 and were left on the outside looking in despite being playoff eligible, are hoping to take things a step further this season under second-year coach Luke Brauweiler.

"I think we were the No. 7 team (on the list of teams that did not make the playoffs last year)," he said. "I like our chances this year if we can stay healthy. We have 40 total guys in the program. If we stay healthy, there is a big future. We have a shot to do better and get back to the playoffs."

The Chargers have four starters back on offense led by Sebastian Barocio (5-9, 220, OL), Charlie May (6-0, 250, OL), Jimmy Eul (5-8, 140, QB) and Jeff Albert (5-8, 155, RB).

"If you had to pick four positions coming back, it would be those," said Brauweiler. "It's fun to have them back. Charlie and Jeff are three-year varsity players. We shouldn't have to worry about getting calls right."

Newcomers include Noah Padila (5-8, 165, FB) and Michael Hooper (6-2, 150, WR), who aren't exactly newcomers after missing varying degrees of games last year due to injury.

"I like our versatility on offense," said Brauweiler. "We graduated the school's all-time leading rusher. We won't be leaning on one guy to take over that load. It's a lot different this year. We have many different guys who will help."

Six starters return on the defensive side of the ball for ACC, including Jack Dunn (6-3, 185, DE), Brett Crissie (6-1, 170, DE), May (DT), Alberts (LB), Zach Fowler (5-9, 160, LB) and Danny Kuttner (5-7, 130, DB). Padilla also is a returning starter on defense, while Chris Cartright (5-6, 140), a sophomore, will help in the defensive backfield.

"We have a couple guys moving positions and flipping sides," said Brauweiler. "We have a lot of experience back that has a very good understanding of the game. Our communication is good on defense. They know who they are talking to and why they are talking to a particular guy.

"Experience will be big for us with the number of guys we have. We shouldn't ever see something we've never seen before. We should be more controlled and calm in game situations. I'm seeing a better job of communicating. Guys are picking up things fast. We are ready to rock and roll."

Aurora Central is part of the revamped Metro Suburban Conference Blue Division that features a host of new teams, including town neighbor Aurora Christian, Wheaton St. Francis and Bishop McNamara. Also still lurking in the division is two-time defending state-champion IC Catholic Prep out of Elmhurst.

"The schedule definitely is tougher," said Brauweiler. "The conference has added a couple of schools which has increased the strength of schedule. We will get tested every week. There are no easy games on the schedule. We can have a good season, but we have to stay healthy and everybody has to play up to their potential."

ACC opens at home against Plano and then takes a long bus ride north to Richmond to face Richmond-Burton in Week 2 before clashing with Aurora Christian in Week 3 to open Blue Division play.