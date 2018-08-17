Scouting the Aurora Christian Eagles

Aurora Christian moved this season from the Chicago Catholic League to the Metro Suburban Conference Blue Division.

Which means there will continue to be no free lunches for coach David Beebe's crew, something he's more than fine with.

"The conference to us is very different," he said. "The games are more local now, which is better. We're going from playing four Class 6A playoff teams to still being the smallest school in the conference of the 12 teams. We love the challenge. It's very different. We're going from playing these 6A teams week in and week out to a very big challenge in a very good conference with two-time defending state-champion IC to Riverside-Brookfield to Bishop Mac, Wheaton Academy and ACC. They all are going to be tough."

Beebe likes his team's chances for success with an offense that has 4 returning starters and a defense loaded with 9 returning starters.

On defense, Aurora Christian returns Caleb Beebe (5-11, 160, S), Trey Madsen (5-9, 165, LB), Josh Erffmeyer (5-11, 170, CB), Julian Jaimes (5-11, 210, LB), Angel Jaimes (5-1, 225, DE), Kyrin Perry (5-10, 190, LB), Tom Flowers (6-1, 210, LB), Darrell Gregg (5-11, 240, DL) and Kyle Groesch (5-9, 180, DL).

"We have a lot of experience on defense," said Beebe. "The key is having so many guys coming back. The football intelligence goes hand-in-hand with that. We have a bunch of kids who love to play the game and love to play together."

Back on offense are Beebe (WR), Jovanny Corral (5-11, 260, G), Erffmeyer (WR) and Madsen (WR).

Newcomers that will help on offense include Angel Jaimes (G), Bryce Henderson (LT), sophomore Ethan Hampton (QB) and Perry (RB).

"We are senior-dominated in our skills except at quarterback," said Beebe. "All our wideouts except junior JP Jira are seniors and so is our running back."

Beebe is excited about Hampton's prospects. "Our quarterback is a sophomore and is young, but he's very smart," he said. "He's doing a very good job controlling the field and communicating to everybody. We're hoping to do what we do and have fun and move the ball around."

Beebe said another feather in the cap will be the team's overall cohesiveness. "It's a close-knit group, particularly this senior class," he said. "They have been playing together a long time. There are not a lot of egos around here. It's not about who makes the play. If one guy makes a play they all are excited. When you have those kinds of kids on a team, you're hard to beat."

Like a lot of programs in the Fox Valley area, Beebe has to talk about depth. "A question mark for us is depth," he said. "I think, for sure, this is an issue for just about everybody playing football. Where do you go to if you have injury issues? It's by far our biggest question mark."

Beebe said the program from freshman-to-senior has around 40 players on the docket.

Aurora Christian opens play with a pair of home games against Chicago Urban/Prep West and Chicago Urban Prep/Bronzeville. The Brzonzeville squad features quarterback Jeremiah Webb, who recently committed to New Mexico.