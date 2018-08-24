Big wins for Buffalo Grove, Hersey

hello

Buffalo Grove's football team got off to a winning start by claiming a 49-19 over host Downers Grove North on Friday in nonconference play.

The Bison roared to a 28-6 lead by halftime as Tom Trieb rolled to 4 rushing touchdowns, including a 69-yarder.

Vincent Hoffman had a pair of second-half scoring runs, and Jacob Schwartz hauled in a 40-yard TD pass to help the Bison maintain control of the game.

The Bison host Mid-Suburban West foe Barrington at 7:30 p.m. next Friday in Week 2.

Hersey 35, Zion-Benton 23: A big play at the end of the first half helped the visiting Huskies to a nonconference win.

With Hersey leading 14-10, a recovered fumble gave the Huskies the ball back with 0.1 seconds left before intermission.

Quarterback Ryan Justice made good use of that sliver of time, finding Kacper Rutkiewicz on a 25-yard TD strike as Hersey took a 21-10 lead into halftime.

Vince Carso scored twice in the first half, Luke Picchiotti had a rushing touchdown in the third quarter for the Huskies, and Caleb Havel caught another TD pass from Justice.

The Huskies will be on the road in Week 2, with a contest against MSL West opponent Fremd which will count as a nonconference game.