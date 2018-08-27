AP Top 10: How they fared
Class 8A
1. Lincoln-Way East (1-0) beat Crete-Monee 20-7.
2. Loyola (1-0) beat Rockford, Mich., 27-7.
3. Maine South (1-0) beat Glenbard West 35-14.
4T. Marist (0-1) lost to Brother Rice 20-16.
4T. Edwardsville (1-0) beat McCluer North, Mo., 63-0.
6. Homewood-Flossmoor (1-0) beat Michigan City, Ind., 33-30, OT
7. Glenbard West (0-1) lost to Maine South 35-14.
8. Naperville Central (0-1) lost to Hinsdale Central 35-34.
9. Bolingbrook (1-0) beat Downers South 35-0.
10. Hinsdale Central (1-0) beat Naperville Central 35-34.
Class 7A
1. Batavia (1-0) beat Lemont 22-15.
2. East St. Louis (0-1) lost to Detroit King, Mich., 52-38.
3. Nazareth (1-0) beat Lutheran North, Mo., 20-6.
4. Lake Zurich (1-0) beat Fremd 20-7.
5. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1-0) beat Hope Academy 42-7.
6. St. Rita (0-1) lost to Joliet Catholic 30-20.
7. Lincoln Way West (1-0) beat Racine Case, Wis., 41-0
8. St. Charles North (1-0) beat Scjai,birg 23-16.
9. Normal Community (1-0) beat Richwoods 43-7.
10. Brother Rice (1-0) beat Marist 20-16.
Class 6A
1. Phillips (0-1) lost to Pickerington Central (OH) 49-18.
2. Prairie Ridge (1-0) beat Crystal Lake Central 58-27.
3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (1-0) beat Normal University 42-0.
4. Cary-Grove (1-0) beat Crystal Lake South 29-22.
5. Oak Lawn Richards (1-0) beat Lincoln Way Central 17-7.
6. Lemont (0-1) lost to Batavia 22-15.
7. Normal West (1-0) beat Peoria Notre Dame 44-13.
8. Crete-Monee (0-1) lost to Lincoln-Way East 20-7.
9. DeKalb (1-0) beat Lake Park 27-0.
10. Willowbrook (1-0) beat Curie 41-0.
Class 5A
1. Washington (1-0) beat Mahomet-Seymour 52-7.
2. Dunlap (1-0) beat Galesburg 21-7.
3. Montini (1-0) beat Hyde Park 52-0.
4. Hillcrest (1-0) beat Rich Central 27-16.
5. St. Laurence (0-1) lost to Lisle (Benet Academy) 27-10.
6. Highland (1-0) beat Alton 21-0.
7. Sterling (1-0) beat Marengo 46-8.
8. Woodstock Marian (1-0) beat Johnsburg 14-13.
9. Peoria Central (1-0) beat Centennial 48-6.
10. Antioch (1-0) beat Lake Forest 27-14.
Class 4A
1. Rochester (1-0) beat Springfield Southeast 35-8.
2. Morris (1-0) beat Coal City 21-7.
3. IC Catholic (1-0) beat Althoff Catholic 50-14.
4. Raby (0-1) lost to Niles North 40-26.
5. Rockford Boylan (1-0) beat Belvidere North 34-14.
6. Althoff Catholic (0-1) lost to IC Catholic 50-14.
7. Taylorville (1-0) beat Mount Vernon 20-8.
8. Columbia (1-0) beat Mascoutah 36-35.
9. Coal City (0-1) lost to Morris 21-7.
10. Herrin (1-0) beat Waterloo 23-7.
Class 3A
1. Byron (1-0) beat Winnebago 41-12.
2. Williamsville (1-0) beat Athens 33-14.
3. Farmington (1-0) beat Stark County 32-14.
4. Wilmington (1-0) beat Manteno 39-20.
5. Pleasant Plains (1-0) beat Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 21-6.
6. Carlinville (1-0) beat Hillsboro 35-0.
7. Rock Island Alleman (1-0) beat Assumption, Davenport, Iowa, 38-19.
8. Vandalia (1-0) beat Gillespie 30-22.
9. Anna-Jonesboro (0-1) lost to West Frankfort 24-21.
10.Monticello (1-0) beat Stanford Olympia 51-0.
Class 2A
1. Maroa-Forsyth (1-0) beat North-Mac 35-6.
2. Sterling Newman (1-0) beat Kewanee 48-0.
3. Rockridge (0-1) lost to Monmouth-Roseville 28-22.
4. Decatur St. Teresa (1-0) beat Downs Tri-Valley 27-14.
5T. Orion (1-0) beat Hall 42-21.
5T. Knoxville (0-1) lost to Aledo (Mercer County) 32-30.
7. Downs Tri-Valley (0-1) lost to Decatur St. Teresa 27-14.
8. Trenton Wesclin (1-0) beat Dupo 48-38.
9. Illini West (Carthage) (1-0) beat Annawan-Wethersfield 24-0.
10. Pana (1-0) beat Greenville 28-21.
Class 1A
1. Lena-Winslow (1-0) beat East Dubuque 28-0.
2. Tuscola (1-0) beat Villa Grove-Heritage 57-0.
3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1-0) beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28-0.
4. Camp Point Central (1-0) beat Calhoun-Brussels 42-0.
5. Carrollton (0-1) lost to Triopia-Meredosia-Chambersburg-Virginia
6. Forreston (1-0) beat Durand-Pecatonica 30-6.
7. Princeville (1-0) beat Lewistown 14-7, OT.
8. Annawan Wethersfield (0-1) lost to Illini West 24-0.
9. Ottawa Marquette (1-0) beat Dwight-Gardner South Wilmington 28-7.
10. Argenta-Oreana (1-0) beat Robinson 40-7.