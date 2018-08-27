 
Prep Football

AP Top 10: How they fared

 
Updated 8/27/2018 7:15 PM
hello

Class 8A

1. Lincoln-Way East (1-0) beat Crete-Monee 20-7.

2. Loyola (1-0) beat Rockford, Mich., 27-7.

3. Maine South (1-0) beat Glenbard West 35-14.

4T. Marist (0-1) lost to Brother Rice 20-16.

4T. Edwardsville (1-0) beat McCluer North, Mo., 63-0.

6. Homewood-Flossmoor (1-0) beat Michigan City, Ind., 33-30, OT

7. Glenbard West (0-1) lost to Maine South 35-14.

8. Naperville Central (0-1) lost to Hinsdale Central 35-34.

9. Bolingbrook (1-0) beat Downers South 35-0.

10. Hinsdale Central (1-0) beat Naperville Central 35-34.

Class 7A

1. Batavia (1-0) beat Lemont 22-15.

2. East St. Louis (0-1) lost to Detroit King, Mich., 52-38.

3. Nazareth (1-0) beat Lutheran North, Mo., 20-6.

4. Lake Zurich (1-0) beat Fremd 20-7.

5. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1-0) beat Hope Academy 42-7.

6. St. Rita (0-1) lost to Joliet Catholic 30-20.

7. Lincoln Way West (1-0) beat Racine Case, Wis., 41-0

8. St. Charles North (1-0) beat Scjai,birg 23-16.

9. Normal Community (1-0) beat Richwoods 43-7.

10. Brother Rice (1-0) beat Marist 20-16.

Class 6A

1. Phillips (0-1) lost to Pickerington Central (OH) 49-18.

2. Prairie Ridge (1-0) beat Crystal Lake Central 58-27.

3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (1-0) beat Normal University 42-0.

4. Cary-Grove (1-0) beat Crystal Lake South 29-22.

5. Oak Lawn Richards (1-0) beat Lincoln Way Central 17-7.

6. Lemont (0-1) lost to Batavia 22-15.

7. Normal West (1-0) beat Peoria Notre Dame 44-13.

8. Crete-Monee (0-1) lost to Lincoln-Way East 20-7.

9. DeKalb (1-0) beat Lake Park 27-0.

10. Willowbrook (1-0) beat Curie 41-0.

Class 5A

1. Washington (1-0) beat Mahomet-Seymour 52-7.

2. Dunlap (1-0) beat Galesburg 21-7.

3. Montini (1-0) beat Hyde Park 52-0.

4. Hillcrest (1-0) beat Rich Central 27-16.

5. St. Laurence (0-1) lost to Lisle (Benet Academy) 27-10.

6. Highland (1-0) beat Alton 21-0.

7. Sterling (1-0) beat Marengo 46-8.

8. Woodstock Marian (1-0) beat Johnsburg 14-13.

9. Peoria Central (1-0) beat Centennial 48-6.

10. Antioch (1-0) beat Lake Forest 27-14.

Class 4A

1. Rochester (1-0) beat Springfield Southeast 35-8.

2. Morris (1-0) beat Coal City 21-7.

3. IC Catholic (1-0) beat Althoff Catholic 50-14.

4. Raby (0-1) lost to Niles North 40-26.

5. Rockford Boylan (1-0) beat Belvidere North 34-14.

6. Althoff Catholic (0-1) lost to IC Catholic 50-14.

7. Taylorville (1-0) beat Mount Vernon 20-8.

8. Columbia (1-0) beat Mascoutah 36-35.

9. Coal City (0-1) lost to Morris 21-7.

10. Herrin (1-0) beat Waterloo 23-7.

Class 3A

1. Byron (1-0) beat Winnebago 41-12.

2. Williamsville (1-0) beat Athens 33-14.

3. Farmington (1-0) beat Stark County 32-14.

4. Wilmington (1-0) beat Manteno 39-20.

5. Pleasant Plains (1-0) beat Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 21-6.

6. Carlinville (1-0) beat Hillsboro 35-0.

7. Rock Island Alleman (1-0) beat Assumption, Davenport, Iowa, 38-19.

8. Vandalia (1-0) beat Gillespie 30-22.

9. Anna-Jonesboro (0-1) lost to West Frankfort 24-21.

10.Monticello (1-0) beat Stanford Olympia 51-0.

Class 2A

1. Maroa-Forsyth (1-0) beat North-Mac 35-6.

2. Sterling Newman (1-0) beat Kewanee 48-0.

3. Rockridge (0-1) lost to Monmouth-Roseville 28-22.

4. Decatur St. Teresa (1-0) beat Downs Tri-Valley 27-14.

5T. Orion (1-0) beat Hall 42-21.

5T. Knoxville (0-1) lost to Aledo (Mercer County) 32-30.

7. Downs Tri-Valley (0-1) lost to Decatur St. Teresa 27-14.

8. Trenton Wesclin (1-0) beat Dupo 48-38.

9. Illini West (Carthage) (1-0) beat Annawan-Wethersfield 24-0.

10. Pana (1-0) beat Greenville 28-21.

Class 1A

1. Lena-Winslow (1-0) beat East Dubuque 28-0.

2. Tuscola (1-0) beat Villa Grove-Heritage 57-0.

3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1-0) beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28-0.

4. Camp Point Central (1-0) beat Calhoun-Brussels 42-0.

5. Carrollton (0-1) lost to Triopia-Meredosia-Chambersburg-Virginia

6. Forreston (1-0) beat Durand-Pecatonica 30-6.

7. Princeville (1-0) beat Lewistown 14-7, OT.

8. Annawan Wethersfield (0-1) lost to Illini West 24-0.

9. Ottawa Marquette (1-0) beat Dwight-Gardner South Wilmington 28-7.

10. Argenta-Oreana (1-0) beat Robinson 40-7.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 