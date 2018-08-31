Images: Carmel vs. St. Charles East in week two football

The Carmel Corsairs hosted the St. Charles East Fighting Saints for football action on Friday, Aug. 30 in Mundelein.
Carmel's Brock Deardorff breaks up a pass intended for St. Charles East's Daniel Goetsch (2) in the end zone.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's William Crossen (7) is lifted up by Dylan Barrett after a touchdown run.
Carmel's Avery Bugaj is hit by St. Charles East's Robert Carne.
St. Charles East's Daniel Goetsch (2) makes a catch over Carmel's Brock Deardorff.
Carmel's Jalen Snell and Dan Norton (58) tackle St. Charles East's Justin Jett.
St. Charles East's William Crossen looks for an opening.
Carmel's Jermaine Moore, left, and Mitchell Geier down a punt at the one-yard line.
St. Charles East's Benjamin Rogers (85) is lifted up by Dylan Barrett after a touchdown.
St. Charles East's Ronan Macaluso, left, tries to get by at Carmel's Jalen Snell.
Carmel's Syone Usma-Harper (26) tries to get around St. Charles East's Jalen Farmer.
Carmel's Jalen Snell (74) and Joe Sacramento sack St. Charles East's William Crossen.
Carmel's Avery Bugaj throws.
