 
Prep Football

Images: Carmel vs. St. Charles East in week two football

 
Steve Lundy
 
 
Updated 8/31/2018 10:28 PM
The Carmel Corsairs hosted the St. Charles East Fighting Saints for football action on Friday, Aug. 30 in Mundelein.

Carmel's Brock Deardorff breaks up a pass intended for St. Charles East's Daniel Goetsch (2) in the end zone.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's William Crossen (7) is lifted up by Dylan Barrett after a touchdown run.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Avery Bugaj is hit by St. Charles East's Robert Carne.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Daniel Goetsch (2) makes a catch over Carmel's Brock Deardorff.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Jalen Snell and Dan Norton (58) tackle St. Charles East's Justin Jett.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's William Crossen looks for an opening.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Jermaine Moore, left, and Mitchell Geier down a punt at the one-yard line.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Benjamin Rogers (85) is lifted up by Dylan Barrett after a touchdown.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Ronan Macaluso, left, tries to get by at Carmel's Jalen Snell.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Syone Usma-Harper (26) tries to get around St. Charles East's Jalen Farmer.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Jalen Snell (74) and Joe Sacramento sack St. Charles East's William Crossen.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Avery Bugaj throws.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
