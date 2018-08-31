Images: Lake Park vs. Metea Valley football

The Metea Valley Mustangs hosted the Lake Park Lancers for football action on Friday, Aug. 31 in Aurora.
Lake Park's Isaac Moore eyes a loose ball after it was fumbled by Metea Valley quarterback Patrick Straub late in the first half Friday in Aurora. Moore ran it back for a touchdown.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Lake Park's Isaac Moore crosses the goal line with a fumble recovery for a touchdown late in the first half against Metea Valley Friday in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Lake Park's Max Kaiser holds Metea Valley's Colin Wilcox by the jersey while other Lancers close in for a safety in the second quarter Friday in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley quarterback Patrick Straub is chased backward by Lake Park's Anthony Beacom before being tackled in the end zone for a safety in the first quarter Friday in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Lake Park's Isaac Moore reaches to partially block a punt by Metea Valley's Max Reeves Friday in Aurora. The punt only traveled about 20 yards and set up a Lancer touchdown.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Lake Park's Jordan Colon dives but misses a pass against Metea Valley Friday in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Photos from the Lake Park at Metea Valley football game on Friday, Aug. 31, in Aurora.
John Starks | Staff Photographer