Images: Readers share prep football photos
Updated 8/31/2018 3:13 PM
Daily Herald readers share their photos from prep football games in the suburbs.
The Buffalo Grove Bison get ready for their game against Downers Grove North on August 24.
Photo courtesy of Curt Adams
St. Francis High School freshman, #54 Frank Bucaro and #15 Sam Atkins celebrate after their opening night victory against Argo in Wheaton on August 24. Final score, St. Francis 41, Argo 6.
Photo courtesy of Frank Bucaro
Jacob, left and brother Parker Frey at Parkers game at South Elgin High School. Parker, right, is a senior on the varsity football team.
Photo courtesy of Holly Parker
Photo courtesy of Oswego High SchoolConnor Schulte, middle linebacker from Oswego High School, making an open field headstand tackle v.s. Plainfield South during the 2017 season.
This picture was taken in 2011. It is a picture of the Buffalo Grove Football Senior Captains Michael Catino, Alex Fritz, Ryan Inlow and Richard Zirngibl, III at their last home game of the season.
Photo courtesy of Noreen Catino
