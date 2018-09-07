 
Prep Football

Warren blanks Waukegan

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/7/2018 10:52 PM
Warren 49, Waukegan 0: The host Blue Devils cruised in the North Suburban Conference opener for their second win in a row.

Warren (2-1) hosts Libertyville next Friday night.

