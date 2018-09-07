Warren blanks Waukegan
Updated 9/7/2018 10:52 PM
hello
Warren 49, Waukegan 0: The host Blue Devils cruised in the North Suburban Conference opener for their second win in a row.
Warren (2-1) hosts Libertyville next Friday night.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
- This article filed under:
- Sports
- Warren Township High School
- Waukegan High School
- Football
- Prep Boys
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.