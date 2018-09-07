 
Prep Football

Wauconda takes charge at Grayslake Central

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/7/2018 10:51 PM
hello

Wauconda 35, Grayslake Central 7: The visiting Bulldogs won for the second week in a row in claiming victory in a Northern Lake County Conference opener.

Wauconda (2-1) is at Antioch in Week 4, while Grayslake Central (0-3) will compete at Grant.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 