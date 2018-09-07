Wauconda takes charge at Grayslake Central
Wauconda 35, Grayslake Central 7: The visiting Bulldogs won for the second week in a row in claiming victory in a Northern Lake County Conference opener.
Wauconda (2-1) is at Antioch in Week 4, while Grayslake Central (0-3) will compete at Grant.
