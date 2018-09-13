VIDEO: Week 4 DuPage County football preview
Updated 9/13/2018 5:09 PM
hello
VIDEO: Daily Herald prep sports writers Dave Oberhelman and Kevin Schmit break down the top Week 4 football games in DuPage County.
This week's High Five features...
related
advertisement
Glenbard West at York, 7:30 p.m. Friday
McNamara at IC Catholic Prep, 7:15 p.m. Friday
Notre Dame at Benet, 7 p.m. Friday
St. Charles East at Wheaton Warrenville South, 7 p.m. Friday.
West Aurora at Glenbard East, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.