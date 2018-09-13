 
Prep Football

VIDEO: Week 4 DuPage County football preview

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/13/2018 5:09 PM
VIDEO: Daily Herald prep sports writers Dave Oberhelman and Kevin Schmit break down the top Week 4 football games in DuPage County.

This week's High Five features...

Glenbard West at York, 7:30 p.m. Friday

McNamara at IC Catholic Prep, 7:15 p.m. Friday

Notre Dame at Benet, 7 p.m. Friday

St. Charles East at Wheaton Warrenville South, 7 p.m. Friday.

West Aurora at Glenbard East, 7:30 p.m. Friday

