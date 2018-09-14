Evanston hands Barrington first loss

Quickness, size, crisp execution and scoring prowess were all on display Friday night in Barrington's long-awaited football home opener.

But it was visiting Evanston doing most all of the latter.

The Wildkits (4-0) showed depth, patience and quick-strike scoring ability in a 32-13 nonconference showdown between Central Suburban and Mid-Suburban league powerhouses.

"It's a big win," said Evanston head coach Mike Burzawa, whose team was driven by the arm of Ben Tarpey (14-for-21, 264 yards, 1 INT), including touchdowns of 25 yards to Malik Ross and a dagger of 27 yards on a fourth-and-1 play to Gerrad Lampour that broke Barrington's back, and heart, as well as put the game out of reach.

"Ben Tarpey executed. Our veterans executed," said Burzawa, referring also to the defense that picked off Tommy Fitzpatrick to kill one Barrington possession and pretty much stuffed Barrington's running game thanks to big defensive end Dan White, who otherwise spent the evening chasing Fitzpatrick around in passing situations.

""We knew we were going up against a very good football team," said Barrington coach Joe Sanchez, whose team almost seemed stunned to an extent by Evanston's speed and quickness at the skill positions.

Quadre Nicholson, who gained 32 yards on 9 carries against a defense that knew the run was coming, did it all in the second half, setting up a short TD run for Cion Miller-Smith against a Barrington defense getting worn down.

Barrington just had no answers for Evanston's quickness and Tarpey's pinpoint accuracy. The Broncos kept it close in the first half on Fitzpatrick's 7-yard TD scamper on a run/option but could only add something of a consolation touchdown later on Michael Curran's 3-yard dash.

"We had our chances," said Sanchez, whose team didn't capitalize. "We have a lot of things we need to work on," even at 3-1 and with impressive wins over Maine South and Warren.

"Part of it is execution. We need to get healthy too."

"There's a lot we need to work on," said Burzawa. "You've got to keep improving."