Fremd picks up first win on special night

It was a night of firsts for the Fremd football team.

The Vikings were playing their first home game of the season, first game on their new turf field and they won their first game of the season.

And, Rose Kentish became the first female football player in Fremd history to score points in a varsity football game.

Kentish converted a PAT in the fourth quarter and capped off the scoring with a 27-yard field goal to give the Vikings a 38-7 win over Glenbrook South.

"We played tonight like we are capable of playing in all phases," said Fremd coach Lou Sponsel. "Jim Schwantz has done a great job with the special teams and I was very proud of Rose."

Brian Hardy gave the Vikings the early momentum in the first quarter when he recovered a fumble at the Titans' 28 on a bobbled punt return.

Nick Rattin scored the first of his 4 touchdowns from 10 yards out. Anthony Piasecki converted the point after attempt.

Trey Castella got the ball back for the Vikings on the Titans' next possession with an interception at the South 32-yard line. Rattin scored from the 4-yard line and Piasecki converted.

Rattin scored his third touchdown of the game with just 38 seconds left in the half to put Fremd (1-3) up 21-7 at the half.

"I called on Nick to lead us this week and he did in every phase of the game," Sponsel said." He and all 70 guys made sure the challenge was answered this week."

Ryan Saxe connected with Luke Bilek on a 12 yard pass in the third quarter to put the Vikings up 28-7

Rattin closed out his night with his fourth touchdown in the final period while Kentish came in to make history for Fremd with the successful conversion.

"This was a great team win," said Rattin. "The line (Brian Morel, Will Josten, Marlon Martinez, Kyle Cullinan and Jack Walsh) did a tremendous job blocking tonight."

Castella led the Vikings' defense with 8 tackles to go along with his interception.