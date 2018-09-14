Willowbrook rolls past Addison Trail

hello

The offensive skill players for Willowbrook deserve all the accolades they are receiving for the team's undefeated start.

But as evidenced on Friday in Addison, the guys upfront are owed their fair share of the credit.

Behind a dominant effort by the Warriors' offensive line, Willowbrook improved to 4-0 with a 42-13 win over Addison Trail in the West Suburban Gold matchup.

Along with opening up holes for a trio of long rushing scores, the grouping of Emmanuel Chavez, T.J Gregory, Ryan Ranieri, Matt Knudtson and Tyler Walenga also allowed quarterback Sam Tumilty to find Deandre Holliday for two touchdowns.

"We've been working really hard on communicating as a group," Walenga said. "We have some great skill players who are very athletic and just the slightest little block can get them downfield. It's so fun to watch, sometimes you have to remember your still in the game and you can't just watch them."

One of those skill players is Tumilty, who continues to outdo himself on a weekly basis. All the junior signal caller did was complete 6 of 8 passes for 159 yards while rushing for 111 yards on 12 carries, which included TDs of 2 and 41-yards. And he added an interception on defense.

"When the team scores, it's the whole offense that scores," Tumilty said. "That's what is important, everyone filling their roles. The offensive line always works hard in practice and they always say that they will be protecting me. They are like brothers and they keep working together and jelling."

Holliday's two touchdown receptions got the visitors off to a strong start, with his first one covering 85 yards. The junior then beat the Blazers' defense for a 31-yard strike to up the score to 14-0 in the first quarter.

"All week we talked about taking shots," said Holliday, who had a long touchdown and interception a week ago. "At the beginning of the game, our run game was not that strong so Coach said to take a shot. Sam threw a great ball and I just caught it and ran. On the second ball Sam made another great throw. I'm just happy to be in the right place at the right time."

Scott Tumilty scored on a 40-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter, lining up in the wildcat formation and taking the direct snap. D'onte Gholston them rounded out the scoring with a 23-yard scamper on a drive where he rushed for 76 yards.

"Our offensive line did a good job, they protected well," said Willowbrook coach Nick Hildreth. "That allowed us to throw the ball. And that opened up the run game in the second half."

Addison Trail (0-4, 0-1) scored early in the second quarter on a 17-yard run by quarterback Nicholas Daudelin. Sal Napoli added a rushing TD in the closing seconds. Daudelin ran for 55 yards on 10 attempts and threw for 90 yards, with Anthony Carlson catching six passes.