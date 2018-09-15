Buffalo Grove, Hoffman, Leyden earn wins

Buffalo Grove's football team had an easy time with Niles West Friday. The Bison piled up 429 yards of offense as they rolled to a 51-14 victory in Buffalo Grove.

The Bison (3-1) got a 4-touchdown performance from Vinni Hoffman. The senior had touchdown runs of 1, 4, 1 and 31 yards and finished with 77 yards on 12 carries.

Connor Adams had his best day at quarterback, completing 14-of-17 passes for 262 yards. He tossed a 51-yard touchdown pass to Max Oberman. Adams also had touchdown runs of 1 and 6 yards.

Carter Gledhill, who missed nearly the entire season last year with a knee injury, showed that he is fully recovered. The senior picked off two passes to key the Bison defense.

Hoffman Estates 76, Maine East 7: The Hawks had their highest scoring performance in school history while blasting winless Maine East.

Hoffman, which improved to 4-0, had 11 touchdowns from 9 different players. Malik Whitehead and Jordan lane each caught a pair of touchdown passes from Kyle Krogstad (7-of-9, 181 yards, 4 touchdowns).

Matt Montgomery, who gained 103 yards on 5 carries, had a touchdown run. Dillion Joo rushed for a touchdown and tossed another to Damian Piekarczyk. Mekhi Williams, Nick Williams, Max Lock and Cam Kindred also scored touchdowns for Hoffman while Adrian Witek booted 10 extra points.

Leyden 27, Proviso East 6: Vince Fredrickson and Kyler Britten had a huge hand in the Eagles' first victory of the season.

Fredrickson rushed for 175 yards on 32 carries and had a pair of touchdowns. Britten completed just 3 passes, but two of those went for touchdowns. Fredrickson caught a 26-yard touchdown pass and Tyler Saldana hauled in a 23-yard scoring strikes for Leyden (1-3, 1-1). The Eagles travel to Lyons next Saturday afternoon.

New Trier 37, Palatine 25: Defense, which has been the strength for Palatine the last few seasons, has struggled for the Pirates (1-3) this season. The Pirates, who came into Friday's game against New Trier allowing 119 points, were not able to contain the Trevians (3-1) defensively.

"We are starting a lot of young kids," Palatine coach Corey Olson said. "We are still struggling defensively and people are not used to seeing that at Palatine. But we are staying positive with our kids and getting better each week."

Ronald Todd and Darryl Garner each had short touchdown runs for the Pirates, who host crosstown rival Fremd next Friday. Zac Garnmeister threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Luka Popviv. Garnmeister also tossed a conversion pass to Julian Campbell.

Marist 49, St. Viator 7: Marist made a long trip for St. Viator an even longer trip home. The Redhawks (3-1, 2-0 ESCC) scored 21 first-quarter points and followed with 28 points in the second quarter to roll over the Lions (0-4, 0-2). St. Viator will host Carmel next Friday at Robert Morris.