Images: Readers share football photos
Updated 9/16/2018 9:01 AM
Daily Herald readers share photos from college and prep football games in the suburbs.
Kyle Franklin (20), gets the handoff from Khalil Saunders (9) of IC Catholic Prep at Wheaton Academy on Sept 7, 2018.
Photo courtesy of Marya Gibbons
Ryan Malek of IC Catholic Prep at Wheaton Academy on Sept 7, 2018.
Photo courtesy of Marya Gibbons
Kyle Barbera, 25, of Adrian (Mich.) College is tackled by Aurora University defenders at Spartan Athletic Park Saturday, Sept. 15. The visiting Bulldogs won 27-5, dropping Aurora to 0-3
Photo courtesy of Al Benson
Aurora University's Connor Olson carries for a touchdown with Elmhurst College defenders Clayton Smith and Sean Jay in pursuit at Aurora Saturday, Sept. 8. Elmhurst won AU's home opener 21-20.
Photo courtesy of Al Benson
Chauncy Lee (2) of IC Catholic Prep with the Tackle at Wheaton Academy on Sept 7, 2018.
Photo courtesy of Marya Gibbons
The Buffalo Grove Bison get ready for their game against Downers Grove North on August 24.
Photo courtesy of Curt Adams
St. Francis High School freshman, #54 Frank Bucaro and #15 Sam Atkins celebrate after their opening night victory against Argo in Wheaton on August 24. Final score, St. Francis 41, Argo 6.
Photo courtesy of Frank Bucaro
Jacob, left and brother Parker Frey at Parkers game at South Elgin High School. Parker, right, is a senior on the varsity football team.
Photo courtesy of Holly Parker
Connor Schulte, middle linebacker from Oswego High School, making an open field headstand tackle v.s. Plainfield South during the 2017 season.
Photo courtesy of Oswego High School
This picture was taken in 2011. It is a picture of the Buffalo Grove Football Senior Captains Michael Catino, Alex Fritz, Ryan Inlow and Richard Zirngibl, III at their last home game of the season.
Photo courtesy of Noreen Catino
Lake Park sophomores, from left to right, Michele Vavalle #21, Nick Degen #23, and Frank Fricano #18 celebrate after Michele Vavalle's third touchdown in Lake Park's win 47-7 over Metea Valley on Friday, August 31st."
Photo courtesy of Frank Bucaro
