Fremd dumps Palatine

There was a special incentive for the Fremd football team as it traveled to crosstown rival Palatine on Friday Night.

Pirates quarterback Zac Garnmeister had been a member of the Fremd program for the past three seasons and transferred to Palatine for his senior year.

It was a less than friendly reunion as the Vikings defeated the Pirates 35-14 to spoil the Palatine homecoming.

"That's Iron Will," said coach Lou Sponsel. "The kids made big plays when we needed them, special team's play was phenomenal and the defense came through when we needed a stop."

The Vikings (2-3, 1-0) used up nearly seven minutes of the opening quarter with a 14 play drive. Luke Bilek scored from 2-yards out and Anthony Piasecki converted the point after.

Palatine (1-4, 0-1) answered the scoring drive with an 18-play drive of their own to the Vikings 6-yard line but was stopped with a holding penalty and sack.

"We just didn't execute tonight in the red zone," said coach Corey Olson. "We got down there twice in the second quarter and came away with no points."

Fremd took over with 1:18 left in the half after the stopping the Pirates second trip to the red zone.

Everyone in the stadium thought the Vikings would run out the clock when sophomore quarterback Ryan Saxe dropped back and connected with Jack Hipchen for a 93-yard scoring strike.

The Pirates came out with a determination to start the second half and scored on an 11-play drive. Garnmeister found Ralph Llanos for a 9-yard touchdown pass. Caleb Runge converted the try.

Fremd answered the Pirates' score with a 58-yard pass from Saxe to Will Ferry to put the Vikings up 21-7.

Bilek scored again from 2-yards out to start the fourth quarter as Fremd built its lead to 28-7.

Ben Storm caught a tipped pass in the end zone on a pass from Garnmeister to cut the lead to 28-14.

Palatine tried an onside kick but Anthony Guarino caught the ball for Fremd and the Vikings marched down for their final score of the night.

Nick Rattin scampered in from 17 yards out to seal the win for the Vikings.

Saxe finished the night with 177 yards on an efficient 4 of 6 passing.

Garnmeister threw for 198 yards against his former teammates. Llanos had 6 receptions for 58 yards.