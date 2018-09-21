Glenbard East's Walters, Wheeling's Best earn honor from Bears

The Chicago Bears announced Friday that John Walters of Glenbard East has been named the Chicago Bears High School Coach of the Week for Week 4 and quarterback Michael Best of Wheeling was named the Chicago Bears High School All-Star.

Walters and the Glenbard East Rams improved to 4-0 after registering a 17-13 victory over West Aurora (3-1), which was undefeated at the time. This marks the first time the Rams have started a season with a 4-0 record since 1967. Senior quarterback Bret Bushka rushed for both touchdowns, while Dominic Tenca tallied a field goal; Mashar Lewis collected 2 interceptions, including one with 1:28 remaining in the game.

The Rams will face off against South Elgin (4-0) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Best led the way for the Wheeling Wildcats (2-2) in their 45-42 come-from-behind win against Vernon Hills after passing for 374 yards and 5 touchdowns. Danny Provost, Johnny Quintero and Kyle Kong each posted receiving touchdowns, along with a rushing touchdown by Johnny Panganiban. Best also converted on a field goal and two extra point attempts and rushed for another two-point conversion.

Walters and Best will be invited to the Bears vs. Packers game on Sunday, Dec. 16, and will join their fellow 2018 Coach of the Week and High School All-Star honorees for a pregame photo on the field. They will each also receive a framed certificate signed by Bears general manager Ryan Pace, head coach Matt Nagy and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

In addition to Coach of the Week and High School All-Star honorees attending the Bears vs. Packers game, all eight IHSA football state champion teams will also be recognized on Dec. 16. The Chicago Bears, in partnership with IHSA, will invite representatives from each team to the game and hold a special recognition of their state titles during halftime.