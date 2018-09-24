Tuesday Morning Quarterback

Daily Herald Report

Name: Ben Pham

School: Glenbard East

Year: Senior

Best thing about being an offensive lineman: I think of being an offensive lineman, there's like a lot of responsibility. I think any success an offense has comes back to being an offensive lineman and I really like that kind of responsibility.

Worst thing about being an offensive lineman: I hate the stereotype that people think that offensive linemen are these fat, unathletic kids who just have to play this position. I think a lot of us are athletes and I think we're unappreciated as one.

Don't tell my coach that: I'm a bad fundraiser. We have these fundraisers every year, I'm a real bad fundraiser.

If I could change one thing about football: I think it would be shortening halftime. A lot of times I feel like halftime is just too long and then I hate warming up again.

Team not on our schedule I wish we could play: I think it's got to be Montini. You know, we're both the teams in Lombard, and then we're a public school, and they're a private school. I think it would be a great matchup to play each other.

How I'll celebrate if I score a TD: We do this cool thing on the offensive line where whenever one of our wide receivers scores a touchdown we pick them up in the air. I think it would be cool if we had a little reverse, where a wide receiver tried to pick me up.

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat: Probably Snapchat. I don't have any of the other three.

What I like best about my school: I think Glenbard East is a really diverse school. People come from all kinds of different backgrounds and they bring all kinds of different perspectives to the school. I'm always meeting new and interesting people and I think that's really cool.

Something about me that would surprise you: I'm a member of the Glenbard East Symphonic Band. I play baritone saxophone. I've been playing saxophone since the fourth grade, so a little longer than I've been playing football.

Other sports I play: In the winter I wrestle. I wrestle in the 195-(pound) weight class.

Favorite actor: It's got to be Robin Williams. I think he always brings a smile to my face, ever since I was a kid.

Favorite actress: Emma Stone. She's really great.

Favorite musician: Chance the Rapper. I think he's really great, too. I like how he's from Chicago, obviously that's the area we're in, and he brings a sense of positivity I can get behind.

The stat

Earning its fifth victory Saturday in a 35-7 victory at South Elgin, Glenbard East became playoff eligible for the first time in 19 years.

The tweet

"This ride home is gonna feel nice."

-- @lisle_superfans, after Lisle won 14-3 at Herscher to earn at least a share of the Interstate Eight Small title, its first league title since 1981 in the defunct Northeast Conference.