 
Prep Football

Images: Batavia over Geneva, 41-0 in Week 6 football

 
Patrick Kunzer
 
 
Updated 9/28/2018 10:15 PM
hello

The Batavia Bulldogs hosted the Geneva Vikings for their 100th meeting in varsity football action on Friday, Sept. 28, in Batavia.

Batavia and Geneva face off for their 100th meeting in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday night.
  Batavia and Geneva face off for their 100th meeting in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Batavia's Quin Urwiler celebrates a touchdown against Geneva during a varsity football game at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday night.
  Batavia's Quin Urwiler celebrates a touchdown against Geneva during a varsity football game at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Geneva ballcarrier Brendan Krohe, right, is brought down by a host of Batavia players during a varsity football game at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday night.
  Geneva ballcarrier Brendan Krohe, right, is brought down by a host of Batavia players during a varsity football game at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Geneva quarterback Alex Williams looks for an option.
  Geneva quarterback Alex Williams looks for an option.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Batavia's Art Taylor breaks away for a long run against Geneva.
  Batavia's Art Taylor breaks away for a long run against Geneva.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Batavia quarterback Jack Meyers looks for an option.
  Batavia quarterback Jack Meyers looks for an option.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Batavia's Trey Urwiler runs the ball.
  Batavia's Trey Urwiler runs the ball.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
  Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
  Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
  Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
  Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
  Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
  Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
  Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
  Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
  Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
  Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
  Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
  Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
  Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
  Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
  Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
  Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
  Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
  Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
  Images from Batavia vs. Geneva in their 100th game played in varsity football at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Batavia High School Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 