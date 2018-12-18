IHSA schools pass football districting proposal

In a landmark decision, Illinois High School Association member schools Tuesday approved Proposal 23, which will abolish football conferences statewide beginning with the 2021 season, in favor of a new districting format.

Proposal 23 directs the IHSA to implement a football scheduling system for regular-season varsity games that would involve the following:

•A 9-week regular season;

•Playoff classes will be determined in advance of the season;

•Schools from each class will be placed into eight geographic groups by the IHSA office to play a round-robin schedule

•The remaining games on the regular season schedule will be arranged by the individual schools at their discretion;

•The top 4 teams in each of the eight groups qualify for the playoffs, based on games played within each group.

The proposal passed 324-307 with 69 no opinion votes.

