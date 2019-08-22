Scouting Larkin football

Converting potential to results is the task of the Larkin football team.

"Larkin hasn't gone 5-4 since 2009. That's the goal right now, to actually get a winning record and a playoff berth, and just perform consistently and believe in what we can achieve," said Royals coach Matt Gehrig.

The last time Larkin went 5-4, Gehrig was the coach. A tough, two-way tackle in his playing days at Burlington Central, Gehrig coached Larkin in 2008 and 2009, moved to Huntley the next two seasons then became an assistant at St. Charles East, Dundee-Crown and South Elgin, where he'd been a varsity assistant the past four years.

Larkin's offensive coordinator as well, Gehrig was rehired June 4 to succeed Jason Aubrey, who resigned after a single 4-5 campaign in 2018.

"Coming back, obviously it's a place I'm familiar with," said Gehrig, who has former Royals head coach Mike Scianna as an assistant.

"I'm just really trying to build a program where everyone plays as a team, we have accountability and all the kids get some consistency as far as what the expectations are," Gehrig said.

That'll start at practice and with positive culture.

"There's definitely a lot of ability and potential but as a team we've got a lot to prove," the coach said.

Outside linebacker Kaydin Clark proved enough flying to the perimeter to cover the flat to earn all-Upstate Eight Conference last season as a sophomore. Also taking reps at running back due to his speed, Clark is one of few returning starters on the defensive side of the ball, along with another linebacker, Deujuan "D.J." Akins, a senior.

Senior Jacob Lawson will be a potential two-way starter at defensive end and on the offensive line. Jamarion Stubbs, brother of Larkin's graduated star receiver, Jahari Stubbs, got some starting time at defensive back last season as a freshman.

Returning as starters on the offensive line are Damian Ramirez and Adrian Jaramillo, also the Royals' punter. Receiver Kione Williams-Sowers is a returning senior receiver.

For a line that needs some size, Adam Maloy will bring it. The junior was most recently listed at around 6-foot-3, 290 pounds. Gehrig also noted that sophomore Michael Hibbler will be a contributor up front, with junior Trevor Matison coming in at receiver and linebacker.

The graduation of Larkin record-setting, All-Area quarterback Jaxon Aubry leaves an opening there. With a week to go before the opener at Fenton, sophomore Dontrell Maxie and senior Marc Narvaez were in the mix for that position of leadership.

Leadership abilities will be a key part of what Gehrig seeks to turn this thing around.

"I really feel the coaches and the players are starting to get to know each other, and we're just getting a little bit tougher and a little bit better every day that we leave practice," Gehrig said.