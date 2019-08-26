PODCAST: Tailgating with Dave and Kevin
Updated 8/26/2019 4:37 PM
PODCAST: It's game week! Daily Herald prep sports writers Dave Oberhelman and Kevin Schmit break down the top five DuPage County Week 1 football games on this week's edition of Tailgating with Dave and Kevin.
