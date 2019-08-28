AP Top Ten

Football

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sports writers:

Class 8A

School Pts

1. Loyola (10) 127

2. Lincoln-Way East (3) 119

3. Maine South 93

4. Naperville Central 85

5. Homewood-Flossmoor 73

6. Marist 44

7. Gurnee Warren 42

8. Edwardsville 33

9. Minooka 27

10. Barrington 21

Others receiving votes: Oswego 18, Stevenson 8, Bolingbrook 7, Hinsdale Central 6, Oak Park River Forest 4, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3, Niles Notre Dame 3, Huntley 2.

Class 7A

School Pts

1. Nazareth (11) 123

2. Batavia (1) 113

3. Chicago Mt. Carmel 92

4. St. Charles North 89

5. Brother Rice (1) 80

6. Glenbard West 48

7. Wheaton Warrenville South 35

8. Willowbrook 34

9. Lake Zurich 31

10. Machesney Park Harlem 15

Others receiving votes: Moline 10, Rolling Meadows 9, DeKalb 8, Hersey 7, Glenbard East 5, Hononegah 4, Normal Community 4, Benet 3, Maine West 2, Plainfield North 2, Lincoln Way West 1.

Class 6A

School Pts

1. Oak Lawn Richards (3) 112

2. Cary-Grove (7) 107

3. Phillips 93

4. Simeon (3) 90

5. Crete-Monee 81

6. Prairie Ridge (1) 67

7. Antioch 52

8. Washington 45

9. Providence 36

10. Normal West 29

Others receiving votes: Chatham Glenwood 26, Lemont 9, Springfield 7, Peoria Central 6, Kaneland 4, Lake Forest 4, Rock Island 1, Yorkville 1.

Class 5A

School Pts

1. East St. Louis (11) 114

(tie) Joliet Catholic (3) 114

3. Montini 107

4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 77

5. Hillcrest 66

6. Sycamore 44

7. Sterling 43

8. Rockford Boylan 42

9. St. Rita 38

10. Metamora 26

Others receiving votes: Cahokia 25, Highland 23, Mascoutah 14, Decatur MacArthur 12, Payton 5, St. Laurence 4, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 3, Marion 3, Evergreen Park 3, Morris 3, Kankakee 2, Champaign Central 1, Springfield Southeast 1.

Class 4A

School Pts

1. IC Catholic (10) 122

2. Bishop McNamara (2) 111

3. Rochester (1) 110

4. Coal City (1) 102

5. Richmond-Burton 62

6. Marengo 40

7. Columbia 31

8. Taylorville 30

9. Effingham 23

(tie) Genoa-Kingston 23

Others receiving votes: Johnsburg 22, Murphysboro 22, Stillman Valley 20, Pontiac 13, Woodstock Marian 7, Herscher 9, Geneseo 7, Dixon 4, Fairbury Prairie Central 3, St. Francis 3, Paris 2, Mt. Zion 2, Tolono Unity 1, Breese Central 1.

Class 3A

School Pts

1. Byron (8) 125

2. Monticello (2) 104

3. Eureka (2) 81

4. Williamsville 76

5. Carlinville 54

6. Wilmington (1) 53

7. Princeton 47

8. Fairfield 33

9. Lisle 26

10. Beardstown 21

Others receiving votes: Farmington 20, Nashville 14, Pana 10, Monmouth-Roseville 10, Greenville 10, Peotone 8, Quincy Notre Dame 7, Rock Island Alleman 7, Breese Mater Dei 4, Anna-Jonesboro 2, Pleasant Plains 2, Vandalia 1.

Class 2A

School Pts

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (6) 108

2. Maroa-Forsyth (4) 96

3. Clifton Central (1) 82

4. Decatur St. Teresa 65

5. Sterling Newman 54

6. Eastland-Pearl City (1) 52

7. Bismarck-Henning 48

8. Orion 45

9. Downs Tri-Valley 40

10. Fieldcrest 26

Others receiving votes: Illini West (Carthage) 15, Rockridge 9, Althoff Catholic 8, Mercer County 4, Orr 3, Hamilton West Hancock 2, Auburn 2, Eldorado 1.

Class 1A

School Pts

1. Forreston (4) 98

2. Lena-Winslow (5) 84

(tie) Tuscola (1) 84

4. Moweaqua Central A&M (1) 51

5. Camp Point Central 49

6. Argenta-Oreana 44

7. Aurora Christian 40

8. Dakota 37

9. Athens 33

10. Annawan-Wethersfield 24

Others receiving votes: Hope Academy 23, Arcola 19, Ottawa Marquette 17, Carrollton 14, Concord (Triopia) 12, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 8, Fisher 7, Fulton 6, Princeville 5, Milledgeville 2, Madison 2, Morrison 1.