Scouting this weekend's Fox Valley football games

By Jerry Fitzpatrick and David Oberhelman

East St. Louis at Batavia

Nonconference

Game time: 6 p.m. Saturday.

Outlook: The No. 2 team in the AP Class 7A preseason poll welcomes the team tied atop the Class 5A rankings. Each is a state-title contender. Batavia returns third-year running backs Art Taylor and Quinn Urwiler (North Dakota) from a team that lost in the semifinals to eventual state champion Nazareth. They combined last season to rush for 2,102 yards and 29 touchdowns. Clearing the way are returning lineman Alex Richards (6-4, 225) and new starters John Smith (6-4, 280) and Jackson Heeringa (6-8, 270). The Batavia defense returns safeties Jackson Williams and Sam Barus and cornerback Brandon Vines. East St. Louis lost to Mt. Carmel in a Class 7A quarterfinal last year. The Flyers were blocked from playing up in class again, not by the IHSA but by their own Southwestern Conference, which voted against continuing the practice. East St. Louis is loaded. Offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins (6-4, 343) is committed to Tennessee. Safety/wide receiver Antonio Brown's 25 offers include Alabama, Texas A&M and Tennessee. Defensive end Kevon Billingsley (6-4, 243) will play at Missouri. Receiver Lawaun Powell has eight offers, including Nebraska, Illinois and Iowa State, according to 24/7 Sports, which lists eight Flyers among the top 100 players in Illinois. "The main thing they bring is exceptional talent, maybe better than anybody in the state of Illinois," Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. "It's rare to see that much talent on one field."

Next week: Batavia at Naperville North; East St. Louis at Trinity Catholic, Mo.

Cary-Grove at Crystal Lake South

Fox Valley Conference

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last year: Cary-Grove 29, Crystal Lake South 22

Outlook: District 155 rivals resume a long-standing rivalry. The Gators gave Cary-Grove one of its toughest tests of the season in last year's opener. "Both of our schools have a ton of tradition and we've had some really good games over the years," Cary-Grove coach Brad Seaburg said. "Our kids know each other well and the staffs know each other. It's a great way to start the season." The Trojans have retooled in the wake of last year's undefeated state championship, but fullback Blake Skol returns to lead the triple-option offense. Last season he rushed for 1,460 yards and 21 touchdowns. Lineman Evan Hissong and tight end Nathan Desmet are the only other starters back from the title team. CL South coach Rob Fontana said Cary-Grove will be tough to beat regardless. "They reload every year and the system they run is hard to stop for any high school football team," he said. "I hate that Skol is still there. He has caused us problems." The Gators return all-conference quarterback Ian Gorken. He led the program to its first playoff win since 2011 by passing for 1,350 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushing for 622 yards and 6 more scores. Blocking for him is Miami of Ohio Dom Collado (6-4, 300).

Next week: Crystal Lake Central at Cary-Grove; Crystal Lake South at Burlington Central

St. Charles North at Palatine

Nonconference

Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Outlook: Palatine looks to bounce back from a 1-8 season a year ago. The Pirates were outscored 351-210 with multiple sophomores and juniors in the starting lineup. A more experienced group returns for coach Corey Olson. St. Charles North returns starting linebacker/running back Ben Furtney, quarterback Kyler Brown and running back Nick DeMarco, among others, from last year's Class 7A state runner-up. However, the North Stars will be young at several positions. That is why coach Rob Pomazak is not taking the Pirates lightly. "Palatine gives you great athletes and a great head coach and coordinators," he said. "This team is not a pushover in any way, shape or form. With the youth on our team there will be a learning curve and a speed climatization period. We will have to be ready to go and answer that call." Middle linebacker Brandon Hernandez anchors the Palatine defense. Offensively, junior Joe Ayala takes over at quarterback. Junior running back Ronald Todd rushed for 510 yards on 100 carries last season. That offense faces a North defense led by Furtney, a three-year starter at middle linebacker, and defensive lineman DJ Oshin.

Next week: Bolingbrook at St. Charles North; Palatine at Rolling Meadows

Burlington Central at Dundee-Crown

Fox Valley Conference

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday.

Outlook: Burlington Central gets its first taste of Fox Valley Conference action against a Dundee-Crown team that cannot afford to make it a warm welcome. D-C won 4 games last fall for the first time since its 6-win playoff season of 2013. The Chargers aim to take another run at the postseason, led by two-way player Anthony Fakhoury and 6-foot-5 tight end Justin Prusko (Southeast Missouri State). Every win matters in the rugged FVC, which has produced three straight Class 6A state champions. "We don't know much about them so it's a bit different," D-C coach Mike Steinhaus said. "I know they have some pretty good offensive linemen, and I like the quarterback from what I've seen and they have a pretty good running back. No knock on the other team but we're in a situation where we have to worry about our own guys." Central returns 6-foot-5, 265-pound two-way lineman Matt Muetterties (Western Illinois) and three-sport athlete Jake Lenschow from a team that finished 3-6 in the Kishwaukee River Conference. There are only five juniors on the roster so the Rockets will start sophomores at many key spots, particularly on defense. Defensive line play should be a strength with Muetterties joined by co-captains Jake Borman (6-3, 290) and Jake Schmitt (6-2, 245).

Next week: Crystal Lake South at Burlington Central; Dundee-Crown at McHenry

Streamwood at Glenbard South

Upstate Eight Conference

Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Last year: Glenbard South 23, Streamwood 10.

Outlook: A wild and woolly 2018 opener at Millennium Field, Glenbard South snapped a 10-10 tie by scoring 13 points with little more than two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Disappointing at the time, Streamwood coach Don Guindon perhaps picked up some things that can help the Sabres this year. Though Omar Negron has moved to the defensive secondary from quarterback, last season Negron hurt the Raiders with 157 yards rushing on the triple option, and this season's featured back, Sirrion Dixon, scored the Sabres' touchdown on a 30-yard run. Defensively Glenbard South will try to get Trevor Burnett and Kylen Henderson off on the right foot running the football, but the Raiders' spread offense operates through returning starting quarterback Nick Plaso, who completed 57 percent of his passes for 1,595 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Streamwood linebackers T.J. Phan, Tre'Meyon Sanders and Joey Calo will be kept busy covering a corps of tested Raiders receivers.

Next week: Larkin at Streamwood; Glenbard South at Elgin

Aurora Central Catholic at PlanoGame time: 7 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: ACC won 22-20 when these teams met in the opener last August. The Chargers won only one other game last season. The Reapers went on to win 5 games and reached the playoffs. Two-way linemen Michael Anderson and Sebastian Barocio return for ACC.

Chicago Urban Prep-West at Aurora ChristianGame time: 7 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: This is a rematch of last year's season opener, which the Eagles won 69-14. Aurora Christian quarterback Ethan Hampton has gained Big 10 interest. Running back Josh Dornink is expected to help the offense strike a better balance between run and pass.

Geneva at Notre DameGame time: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: Geneva won its final three games last season. The Vikings are counting on juniors to step up at some key positions. They tangle with a 2018 Class 6A semifinalist that returns several veterans from a 10-3 team, led by 1,200-yard passer Anthony Sayles.

Jacobs at HampshireGame time: 7 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: These District 300 rivals seek bounce-back seasons. Hampshire looks to snap a 17-game losing streak. Jacobs, decimated by injuries a year ago, aims for a playoff return after missing the postseason for the second time in nine years under coach Bill Mitz.

McHenry at HuntleyGame time: 7 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: Returning all-conference linemen Brad Walker and Matt Burba key a defense that expects to lower last season's average of 25.7 points allowed per game. McHenry returns linebacker Paul Zunkel, WR/DB Anthony Angeles and 6-foot-3 tight end Kevin Sandoval.

Hinsdale South at KanelandGame time: 7 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: It's a rematch of the 2018 opener, which Kaneland won 6-0. Knights quarterback Joe Smith and Hornets QB Marquese Garrett are both returning starters. "They're a lot like us," Knights coach Pat Ryan said. "They bring back a lot of guys, especially on offense."

Maine East at MarmionGame time: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: Center Brandon Bryan is the lone returning offensive starter for Marmion. Four starters return on defense, three in the secondary. Maine East finished 0-9 last season. The Blue Demons return two-way starting lineman Mark Ibrahim.

Bremen at St. EdwardGame time: 7 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: St. Edward returns the entire offensive line from last year's playoff team. Bremen finished 3-6 last year but has "just about everyone coming back outside of their lines," Green Wave coach Mike Rolando said. "They have some skilled kids, good athletes. I think we're both looking at it like a playoff game."

Lemont at St. Charles EastGame time: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: Class 6A Lemont visits the Class 8A Saints. Both teams made first-round playoff exits last season. The Indians played Batavia in the season opener last year and lost 22-15. St. Charles East quarterback BJ Crossen produced 1,200-plus total yards last season.

Flanagan at Westminster ChristianGame time: 1 p.m. Saturday.

The quick hit: Eight-man football returns at Westminster Christian. The Elgin school did not have enough players to field a team last year. The Warriors will play eight games, five at home, led by seniors Jacob Branscom, Peter DeFalco, Caleb Janschek and Tyler Oman.

East Aurora at BartlettGame time: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: Bartlett blanked the Tomcats 40-0 in last season's opener. Naperville Central graduate Nick Kukuc has quickly earned respect as East Aurora's head coach, but the physicality of Bartlett returners like Charlie Nicoll and Alec Palella will be hard to handle.

Glenbard East at ElginGame time: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: Nearly everyone from 2018 Upstate Eight champ Glenbard East graduated. If Elgin's defense can get the Rams' big offensive line off the field, Xavier Bonds, Darien Jackson and Brandon Bridges all had their moments last year, Bridges with an 80-yard TD run.

Larkin at FentonGame time: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: This will be a solid test physically and mentally for the visiting Royals, for win or lose Upstate Eight newcomer Fenton plays hard. It also returns 16 starting positions to lend an edge in reps against fresh Larkin quarterbacks Marc Narvaez and Dontrell Maxie.

Plainfield South at West AuroraGame time: 7 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: It's a new world for the Blackhawks, changing conferences. They face a Southwest Prairie crossover foe that went 7-3 last season. West's third-year quarterback Will Tammaru settles behind an all-new offensive line including tackles Jamiah Ellis and Julian Ordaz.

South Elgin at West ChicagoGame time: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The quick hit: Last year's season-opening 40-0 win was a landmark for South Elgin coach Dragan Teonic, his first with the Storm and his 50th overall. Returning receiver Shiking Marshall liked it too, running for 1 score with another on a tackle-breaking, 58-yard catch and run.