Images: Dundee-Crown vs. Burlington Central football

The Dundee-Crown High School football team hosted Burlington Central to kick off the 2019 season Friday, Aug. 30, in Carpentersville.
Dundee-Crown's Justin Prusko runs the ball against Burlington Central during varsity football at Carpentersville Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Dundee-Crown fans cheer as players take the field to face off against Burlington Central on opening night for varsity football at Carpentersville Friday.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
The Rockets of Burlington Central and the host Chargers from Dundee-Crown prepare to face off before opening night for varsity football at Carpentersville Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Nathan Arians carries the ball against Dundee-Crown during varsity football at Carpentersville Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Dundee-Crown's Amairie Jones carries the ball against Burlington Central during varsity football at Carpentersville Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Dundee-Crown's Amairie Jones carries the ball against Burlington Central during varsity football at Carpentersville Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Then ball falls just past the fingertips of Dundee-Crown's Yael Campos as Burlington Central's Nathan Arians provides coverage during varsity football at Carpentersville Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Dundee-Crown's quarterback Evan Echlin runs the ball against Burlington Central during varsity football at Carpentersville Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Mark Ganziano, left, hands the ball off to Gavin Sarvis against Dundee-Crown during varsity football at Carpentersville Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Gavin Sarvis runs the ball against Dundee-Crown during varsity football at Carpentersville Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer