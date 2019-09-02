PODCAST: Tailgating with Dave and Kevin
Updated 9/2/2019 4:10 PM
PODCAST: What did we learn from Week 1? Daily Herald prep sports writers Dave Oberhelman and Kevin Schmit discuss on this week's edition of Tailgating with Dave and Kevin.
Listen here on Google Play: Tailgating with Dave and Kevin
Listen here on iTunes: Tailgating with Dave and Kevin
Listen here on SoundCloud: Tailgating with Dave and Kevin
Listen here on Stitcher: Tailgating with Dave and Kevin
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.