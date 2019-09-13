Barrington pitches second straight shutout

Barrington's defense is making some noise.

The Broncos' defense picked off 3 passes and limited New Trier to just 50 rushing yards as Barrington rolled past the Trevians 35-0 Friday in Barrington.

Barrington coach Joe Sanchez said his defense, which has posted back-to-back shutouts and allowed just 16 points this year, has become a trademark for the 2019 Broncos.

"This is a defensive group that really has done a great job," Sanchez said. " The kids and our defensive coaches have done a great job. We have guys that are hungry and we are going to keep working at it."

Sanchez was also impressed with his offense, which has put up 84 points in the last two games.

"It was a great team win tonight, "Sanchez said. "I am happy with the way the guys responded from the get go. The defense set the tone for the night. Our offense continues to improve. From week one to where we are now, I am really happy with the improvement."

Ringing that chime on the game's very first play was Adam Brokke. The senior jumped an out route and picked off a pass, returning it to the 3-yard line. Two plays later, Quinn Ketel scored from the 2 to make it 7-0.

"All week our scout team has been showing us that play," Brokke said. "I saw their guy motion over and I knew exactly what they were going to do. I set the tone and the offense came in and put it away."

The Barrington offense, which had been stymied thanks to poor field position in the first quarter, went to work early in the second quarter.

Beginning at its own 13, Barrington marched down the field. The Broncos went the distance in 16 plays with quarterback Tommy Fitzpatrick scoring from the 2-yard line to make it 14-0.

New Trier (1-2) looked to get back into the game just before the half. The Trevians drove to the Barrington 12, but the Broncos' Lucas Koszlowski had the first of his 2 interceptions, picking off the ball in the end zone.

"The defensive line really forced them to throw the ball early," Kozlowski said. "I just made sure I was in the right place."

Barrington (2-1) was able to pull away in the third quarter, scoring on all three of its possessions,

Fitzpatrick, who was 9-of-13 for 168 yards, connected with EJ Darlington on the fourth play of the second half. The duo combined for a 34-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-0.

After Kozlowski's second interception gave Barrington a short field, Fitzpatrick found Bryan Smith on a 36-yard pass. Two plays later, Smith scored on a 6-yard run.

Fitzpatrick set up the Broncos' final score when he again connected with Darlington on a 55-yard pass and run by Darlington. That set up a 1-yard run by Smith.

The Barrington defense, led by Kozlowski, Brokke, Lukas Van Ness, Dayven Shinhoster, Matt Reedy and Tommy Smith sandwiched the Trevians and limited them to 173 yards.

"Our mentality is the difference this season," Van Ness said. "Our scout offense has us totally prepared for each game. We came in and we knew what we had to do and got the job done."