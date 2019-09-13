Waubonsie Valley disappointed by defeat in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The Waubonsie Valley football team traveled to Louisville to take on the No. 1-ranked team in Kentucky's Class 4-A, and Warriors coach Paul Murphy suffered the worst defeat in his 15 years at the school.

"I just saw it coming all week with bad practice every day this week despite the fact I thought we could compete with them," Murphy said. "They thought they won the past two weeks and could just come in here in here and do anything and win No. 3. Well, they were sorely mistaken."

Murphy cited a lack of focus and effort from his team top to bottom and only shook his head in bewilderment as he addressed his squad.

"That was the worst loss I have ever had here. I don't remember ever giving up close to that many points," Murphy said. "That is nothing against them at all they showed up ready to play and proved their ranking."

Trinity finished with 28 first downs to just a pair for the Warriors, one of which came on a penalty. The Rocks offense rushed for 177 yards and quarterback Nathan McElroy completed 19 of 24 tosses for 294 yards.

Trinity (4-0) scored touchdowns on all eight of its possessions, and the Rocks defense added a pair of safeties as the Warriors sent a pair of long snaps over punter Alex Brots' head and out of the end zone.

Trinity drove its opening possession and chose to go for a fourth and 5 at the 6-yard line, and the Warriors defense forced an incomplete pass but was called for roughing the passer. That set up Armon Tucker's 1-yard run for a 7-0 lead.

Waubonsie went three-and-out on its first possession, and the Rocks needed a single play for Ryan Miller to find a hole and burst 57 yards pushing the lead to 14-0.

Damari Wilson with a huge quarterback sack with 18 seconds left in the first quarter pushing Trinity to try a 49-yard field goal that fell short.

The Warriors nearly duplicated that quick strike on the ensuing possession on their second play as Ethan Nelson found Grayson Griffin with a screen pass and the junior outraced the defenders 78-yard for the score. The point after was fumbled making it 14-6.

"Just like a parent, you tell them a thousand times and they still don't get it. But when it doesn't go the way they want then you hope you now get their attention," Murphy said. "We'll find out come Monday. I told them we were about to get our (butt) kicked because we didn't prepare this week the way we have all year. This was the worst week of practice at Waubonsie."

Nelson connected on 6 of 14 of his passes for 95 yards, but the Warriors were stifled by the Trinity defense with negative 76 yards on the ground.

"They are No. 1 for a reason and probably had a great week of practice and came out and did what they were coached to do and we obviously the opposite of that," Nelson said. "Being a leader, that scoreboard is embarrassing. We will keep our heads high going into conference and repeat 'never again' over and over."