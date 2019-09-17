AP Top Ten
Football
AP rankings
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way E. (17) (3-0) 170 1
2. Home-Flossmoor (3-0) 144 2
3. Loyola (2-1) 128 3
4. Warren (3-0) 115 4
5. Hinsdale Central (3-0) 88 6
6. Bolingbrook (3-0) 72 8
7. Minooka (3-0) 55 7
8. Oswego (3-0) 38 9
9. Niles Notre Dame (3-0) 32 NR
10. Edwardsville (2-1) 28 10
Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 27, Marist 17, Oswego East 8, Barrington 8, South Elgin 2, Huntley 2, O'Fallon 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Mt. Carmel (12) (3-0) 162 1
2. Nazareth (4) (2-1) 147 3
3. Glenbard West (1) (3-0) 140 2
4. WW South (3-0) 100 6
5. Batavia (2-1) 98 5
6. Hononegah (3-0) 58 7
7. Rolling Meadows (3-0) 51 8
8. Brother Rice (2-1) 50 4
9. Hersey (3-0) 48 10
10. St. Charles North (2-1) 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Normal Community 19, Benet 17, Willowbrook 10, Jacobs 4, Machesney Park Harlem 4, DeKalb 2, Glenbard East 1, Moline 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Cary-Grove (12) (3-0) 171 2
2. Phillips (3) (3-0) 154 3
3. Providence (2) (3-0) 135 7
4. Crete-Monee (3-0) 125 5
5. Chatham Glenwood (3-0) 101 6
6. Richards (1) (2-1) 89 1
7. Peoria Central (3-0) 65 8
8. Prairie Ridge (2-1) 45 4
9. Simeon (1-1) 41 9
10. Yorkville (3-0) 31 NR
Others receiving votes: Antioch 8, Normal West 7, Lake Forest 6, Bremen 3, Kaneland 3, Lemont 2, Springfield 2, Shepard 2.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (19) (3-0) 190 1
2. Sterling (3-0) 151 3
3. Montini (2-1) 133 2
4. Rockford Boylan (3-0) 118 5
5. St. Rita (2-1) 97 4
6. Hillcrest (2-1) 92 8
7. Sacred Heart-Griffin (2-1) 77 6
8. Sycamore (3-0) 71 7
9. Carbondale (3-0) 25 NR
10. Joliet Catholic (1-2) 21 9
Others receiving votes: Marion 13, Cahokia 12, Morton 10, St. Laurence 9, Triad 8, Metamora 7, Kankakee 7, Marmion 2, Payton 2.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (13) (3-0) 157 1
2. Rochester (2) (3-0) 138 2
3. Coal City (1) (3-0) 135 3
4. Richmond-Burton (3-0) 103 4
5. Bishop McNamara (2-1) 84 5
6. Stillman Valley (3-0) 71 7
7. Columbia (3-0) 64 6
8. Genoa-Kingston (3-0) 46 10
9. Effingham (3-0) 32 T8
10. Taylorville (3-0) 19 T8
Others receiving votes: Woodstock Marian 18, Mt. Zion 8, Illinois Valley Central 2, Tolono Unity 2, Benton 1,
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Williamsville (11) (3-0) 162 1
2. Wilmington (5) (3-0) 149 2
3. Byron (1) (2-1) 121 3 4. Beardstown (3-0) 108 5
5. Nashville (3-0) 86 8
6. Fairfield (3-0) 83 7
7. Vandalia (3-0) 70 9
8. Eureka (2-1) 49 6
9. Lisle (2-1) 22 4
10. Peotone (3-0) 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Pana 16, Princeton 14, Monticello 12, Greenville 7, Quincy Notre Dame 6, Mt. Carmel 4, DuQuoin 3, Breese Mater Dei 2.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Gibson City (14) (3-0) 154 1
2. Maroa-Forsyth (3-0) 135 2
3. Clifton Central (3-0) 116 3
4. Sterling Newman (2) (3-0) 110 4
5. Decatur St. Teresa (3-0) 103 5
6. Bismarck-Henning (3-0) 80 6
7. Orion (3-0) 71 7
8. Fieldcrest (3-0) 58 8
9. Knoxville (3-0) 34 10
10. Rockridge (2-1) 8 9
Others receiving votes: Eldorado 5, Red Bud 3, Auburn 2, Chicago Christian 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Forreston (9) (3-0) 149 1
2. Lena-Winslow (6) (3-0) 143 2
3. Central A&M (1) (3-0) 127 4
4. Aurora Christian (3-0) 104 5
5. Camp Point Central (3-0) 86 6
6. Ann.-Wethersfield (3-0) 76 7
7. Ottawa Marquette (3-0) 48 9
8. Carrollton (3-0) 39 10
9. Tuscola (2-1) 35 3
10. Arcola (2-1) 29 8
Others receiving votes: Aquin 13, Athens 11, Princeville 10, Watseka Coop 6, Morrison 3, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 1.