Lake Zurich rolls past Lake Forest

Minutes before the start of the second half of Friday night's Lake Zurich-Lake Forest football game, LZ senior defensive back Anthony Mangano picked up a stray $10 bill on a sideline bench.

"Is this anybody's money?" the 6-foot, 170-pounder, looking to his left and then to his right, asked.

A photographer turned around and noted it was hers. Mangano then acted like a smooth quarterback and handed it off to her.

"Be honest, have good character on and off the field -- that's how my mom and dad [Lori and Jeff] brought me up," Mangano said after LZ's 39-7 victory.

On the second play of the North Suburban Conference game in Lake Forest, Mangano collected something priceless on the field: a pass from the opposition.

The interception, at 11:36 of the first quarter, was Mangano's third in four games, as the Bears improved to 2-2, 2-0 in the NSC, and set a program record for total yards (538) in a game. LZ's state championship squad in 2007 had held the previous mark of 528 in a defeat of Zion-Benton.

"You know Anthony is going to play baseball at Iowa, right?" Bears senior quarterback Jack Moses said after his sensational night (220 yards rushing, 143 yards passing). "We'll, Iowa's football coaches should be looking at him, too.

"Anthony," the signal caller added, "is our best all-around player."

Moses got the visitors off to a rousing start on LF's homecoming, keeping the first snap he handled and racing along the Scouts' sideline for a 79-yard touchdown. He would pass for LZ's second TD (a 16-yarder to junior running back Jack Dwyer), rush for LZ's third TD (a 3-yard burst), pass for LZ's fourth TD (a 12-yard connection with James Piggott) and run for LZ's final TD (a 67-yard sprint early in the fourth quarter).

Bears junior kicker Jack Rigby booted a 38-yard field goal to up LZ's lead to 25-7 with just over a minute left in the first half. Earlier, following Moses' 3-yard TD run, Rigby took a pitch from holder Moses (9-for-16, not counting the pitch) on an extra-point try and ran it in for a 2-pointer.

"My coaches did a phenomenal job getting our team ready," said LZ first-year coach Ron Planz, who got his first win at the school in last week's 45-0 rout of host Zion-Benton. "I'm getting used to the players; the players are getting used to me."

The 6-1, 190-pound Dwyer finished with 113 yards on 15 carries.

LF (2-2, 1-1), which beat LZ 24-7 last fall, scored on a 69-yard TD pass senior Michael Clarke to senior wideout/punter/kicker/South Carolina commit Kai Kroeger at 5:02 of the first frame -- after LZ had blasted to a 22-0 advantage.

"This week, in practice, we were told the importance of getting off to a quick start," Mangano said.

The quick start: Moses' 79-yard TD trip, Mangano's pick, and then a 28-yard pass from Moses to senior Justin Quast, putting the ball at LF's 17-yard line. Four plays later, Moses found Dwyer for that 16-yard TD.

Elapsed time, for all of the above: 2 minutes.