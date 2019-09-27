Barrington leads Palatine; play resumes Saturday

Mother nature was the only winner in Palatine Friday.

Barrington and Palatine were very early in the second quarter of their Mid-Suburban West opener when the Palatine lightning detector went off delaying play for just over an hour. After the detector signaled the all clear, players were just returning to the field when lightning then became very visible in the sky.

After huddling for a few minutes, school administrators and game officials determined that the playing conditions would not be safe and suspended the contest. The game will resume Saturday at 11 a.m.

At the time of the delay, Barrington led 14-0. Palatine will have the ball at its own 48-yard line facing a 2nd-and-seven with 10:44 remaining in the first half.

Barrington (3-1, 0-0) had dominated play up until the delay.

The Broncos took the opening kickoff and marched 85 yards in 7 plays. Quinn Ketel scored on a 1-yard plunge. He set up his own touchdown with a 37-yard pass from Tommy FitzPatrick that took the ball down to the Palatine 1.

Palatine (1-3, 0-0) put together a pair of first downs and had moved the ball near midfield. Barrington's Nick Barron ended that threat when he picked off an underthrown ball at his own 24.

A penalty had the Broncos starting at their own 14. After moving the ball on the next six plays to their own 43, FitzPatrick connected with a wide open Joey Gurskis for a 57-yard scoring play and Ramiro Vences' second conversion kick made it 14-0.

Barrington had an opportunity to add to its lead when Lucas Kozlowski picked off a pass at the Palatine 36. But the Broncos came up empty when Palatine's Jayden Haskins sacked FitzPatrick on fourth down early in the second quarter.

Palatine ran one offensive play before the game was halted.